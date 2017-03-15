I have made it my mission to learn how prevalent untreated sleep apnea is within the transportation industry and work to ramp up Aeroflow Industrial’s program for testing and treating patients from trucking companies.

Aeroflow Healthcare is proud to welcome Robert Hunter as the new Director of Aeroflow Industrial Clinics. With a background in healthcare and the trucking industry, Hunter aims to reduce the number of untreated cases of sleep apnea in the transportation industry by offering companies an affordable and efficient sleep apnea testing program.

“In a past leadership role, a truck driver with untreated sleep apnea dozed off at the wheel and hit a school bus,” says Hunter. “Since then, I have made it my mission to learn how prevalent untreated sleep apnea is within the transportation industry and work to ramp up Aeroflow Industrial’s program for testing and treating patients from trucking companies.”

The gravity of vehicle wrecks due to untreated OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) is much more prevalent than an occasional news story or traffic report. A recent study published in Sleep indicated that truckers with untreated sleep apnea are five times more likely to cause serious vehicle crashes. This issue goes beyond distracted driving — the study found that 7-20% of all large truck crashes are due to drowsiness at the wheel, the most common medical symptom of untreated OSA.

Treating OSA has a bounty of economic and health benefits for drivers and trucking companies. Beyond reduced healthcare costs, CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) treatment successfully improves overall health and quality of life for compliant drivers.

Aeroflow Industrial aims to lessen the number of drivers affected by sleep apnea by offering a convenient and thorough sleep-testing program that keeps drivers on the road. Treating driver OSA has proven to lower healthcare costs, reduce disability claims and saves up to $6,000 in health plan and disability cost savings per driver, according to a study led by Dr. Benjamin Hoffman, Chief Medical Officer of Waste Management, Inc.

Aeroflow and Hunter’s mission to treat OSA in the trucking community aims to improve quality of life for drivers, provide a safe and affordable treatment program, and yields a $3.49 savings on collision costs for every $1 spent on treatment.

Trucking and industrial companies wishing to learn more should contact Robert Hunter, Director of Industrial Clinics at 828-357-7242. For more, visit industrial.aeroflowinc.com.