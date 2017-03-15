Justin Glatz Joins Eccella as Head of Strategy

I am very excited to help Eccella create more strategy assets on top of the foundation that was already established, for the benefit of Eccella’s customers worldwide.

Eccella Corporation, a leading Data Management and Analytics company, announces the addition of Justin Glatz as their Head of Strategy. Glatz will lead Eccella’s accelerated global growth in data strategy and information management. Focusing on data strategy will expand Eccella’s ability to help organizations invest in the best initiatives for their business.

"We are excited to bring Justin on to the team," Eccella CEO Meitav Harpaz said. "Throughout his career, Justin helped organizations of all sizes make smart decisions. With his in-depth understanding of the IT landscape and experience in corporate strategy, Justin has the right experience and skills to help all of our customer executives imagine, and realize, their vision of a data-driven organization. Justin makes a great addition to our management team and we are fortunate to have him."

Justin brings over 15 years of experience in helping organizations build the best information systems and realize the return on their data investment. With expertise in strategy, technology and executive leadership, Justin can help direct companies of every size through today’s biggest challenges and initiatives. Prior to joining Eccella, Justin worked as the Chief Client Architect at Informatica and as an Executive Director of Information Services at Conde Nast before that.

“Organizations have many short-term challenges and initiatives. Executives are expected to execute perfectly on those while keeping in mind the long-term goals. Today, there are an unprecedented number of factors that make proper planning and strategy development challenging for even the most experienced executives,” said Glatz. He continued, “It’s very rare to find a company such as Eccella that understands how data is injected into the organizational strategy and leveraged in the decision making process. Eccella’s stellar execution across multiple organization sizes and industries positions them exceptionally well in being able to deliver a more strategic value to their customers. I am very excited to help Eccella create more strategy assets on top of the foundation that was already established, for the benefit of Eccella’s customers worldwide.”

For more information about Eccella and its services, please visit http://www.eccella.com

About Eccella

Founded in 2010, Eccella Corporation is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in London and Mumbai. Eccella specializes in Data Management and Analytics and has partnered with the leading software vendors to provide advisory, solutions and implementations services to organizations of all sizes, across multiple industries. Eccella’s goal is to help its clients craft the best data strategy for their organization and implement solutions in support of their operational needs and growth goals.