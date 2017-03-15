As cyberattacks pose increasing risks across industries, every organization must know how to address online threats that can become business disasters. Today, Norwich University Applied Research Institutes (NUARI) is pleased to announce a new array of cyber exercise services on the widely regarded DECIDE® Platform, building upon 10 years as a trusted cybersecurity solution for firms across all critical infrastructure sectors. With subscription-based live exercises, learning modules focused on the most recent federal directives, and a new, quarterly Critical Infrastructure Protection Exercise series, DECIDE® is testing digital response playbooks needed to prevail against complex threats.

“Firms now must start with the basic understanding that cyberthreats can occur at any time. Preparing for that moment is now more critical than ever,” said Phil Susmann, President of NUARI. “Our new array of services and features ensure that organizations can put their response plans to the test and improve their strategic decision-making and communications capabilities on demand.”

As part of today’s launch, DECIDE® is rolling out its three-tier subscription service, where organizations can access and engage with an expanding bank of threat scenarios “on-demand.” They can choose from a “Bronze,” monthly exercise that spans an array of threats—from ransomware to data integrity—to customizable, larger-scale and sector-coordination exercises at the “Silver” and “Gold” levels. This subscription service allows organizations to choose how and when they want to optimize their cyberthreat preparedness.

In addition, DECIDE®’s highly-regarded subject matter experts are releasing new advanced training opportunities. These include a first-of-its kind online learning module about Presidential Policy Directive 41 (PPD-41), which guides organizations on how to most effectively coordinate their response to cyber incidents, as well as DECIDE®’s quarterly Critical Infrastructure Protection Exercise (CIP-EX) series.

This morning’s free, virtual live exercise, the first in the CIP-EX series, will convene participants from major financial institutions, technology companies, and other organizations from across the globe to exercise an escalating ransom threat scenario. Three additional CIP-EX events will take place across the United States in 2017, bringing together representatives from the utilities, healthcare, and defense sectors.

With the array of new services, organizations across critical infrastructure sectors will have an unparalleled opportunity to proactively enhance their preparedness against increasing cyberthreats.

