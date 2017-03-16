5nine Software V2V Easy Converter Version 8.0 is the first step in 5nine Software’s plans to deliver a full suite of cloud resources to companies, and it represents a big shift towards our conversion, management and security solutions becoming truly multi-platform.

5nine Software, a Microsoft Gold Partner and the leading provider of Hyper-V security and management solutions, today released a major update to its 5nine V2V Easy Converter that will support companies looking to migrate virtual machines (VMs) to hybrid or public cloud infrastructures.

The new Version 8.0 of V2V Easy Converter will not only support conversions to Hyper-V and Azure, but will also now support the conversion of VMWare and Hyper-V VMs to Amazon AWS EC2.

“According to the 2017 Cloud Migration Survey Report by Cloud Endure, usage of the public cloud will increase by 28% year-over-year in the next two years, with private cloud usage also increasing by 15%. For this reason, it’s important that companies have the necessary tools and support they need to be able to successfully take advantage of these technologies,” said Morgan Holm, Vice President of Product Development at 5nine Software. “V2V Easy Converter Version 8.0 is the first step in 5nine Software’s plans to deliver a full suite of cloud resources to companies, and it represents a big shift towards our conversion, management and security solutions becoming truly multi-platform.”

5nine V2V Easy Converter Version 8.0 provides a non-intrusive, automated solution for migrating VMs to private, public and hybrid cloud environments. Its low cost and ease-of-use enable organizations to quickly migrate VMs to a range of different formats from one, single package. It is optimized for production environments with its software-based and agentless design, requiring no additional hardware.

On top of this, the easy-to-use graphical user interface (GUI) guides you through each step of the migration process using a “wizard” approach to ensure a simple and familiar user experience. 5nine V2V Easy Converter Version 8.0 scales for any size and topology of datacenter. It minimizes migration risks, provides IT and cloud teams with greater flexibility, and fills in gaps of native tools and competing solutions.

5nine V2V Easy Converter Version 8.0 converts VMs up to 30-35% faster than the competition, provides the industry’s highest rate of successful VM conversions, and reduces administrative burden of managing intrusive agents.

VM conversions for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Hyper-V will be supported in the standard version of the product.