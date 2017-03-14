TelcoBridges Helps Turk Telekom Ease the Transition from TDM to VoIP

Solution providers that are seeking access to incumbent service providers need a flexible media gateway that can address the technical challenges of complex SS7 deployments around the globe.

Montreal, Canada: TelcoBridges, the leading designer and manufacturer of carrier-grade VoIP media gateways and session border controllers (SBC), today announced that Istanbul-based Eurotel has successfully completed a Turk Telekom interconnection involving several Turkish ISPs connected across 10 POPs using TelcoBridges’ Tmedia Gateways. This new deployment was assisted with the help of long time TelcoBridges partner and distributor Sintel Turkey.

Eurotel provides telecom service providers with an array of products and services including routing, billing, network security, as well as IVR, voicemail, number portability, and intelligent call forwarding, among other features. Eurotel’s software is built using Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) standards, to maximize network performance for small-to-large packet voice networks.

Turk Telekom, a provider of voice, internet and television services to residents and businesses throughout Turkey, operates a legacy network that required TDM-to-VoIP interconnection in order to support the VoIP services of the Turkish ISPs. The TelcoBridges’ Tmedia gateways provided the critical gateway interconnection management needed to bridge the network’s heterogeneous elements together, and to address the legacy network’s highly complex SS7 architecture that included signaling geo redundancy. Tmedia’s comprehensive support for M2UA and M3UA protocols helped to successfully transport SS7 signaling over IP, and back haul SS7 traffic to a centralized point on the network.

“Solution providers that are seeking access to incumbent service providers need a flexible media gateway that can address the technical challenges of complex SS7 deployments around the globe,” said Gaetan Campeau, CEO of TelcoBridges. “This latest deployment further illustrates Tmedia’s prowess in facilitating TDM to VoIP interconnections in the most flexible and cost effective manner possible.”

“Right from the outset, Sintel and TelcoBridges made things easy for us,” states Mete Gonenç, CTO of Eurotel. “TelcoBridges’ gateways are absolutely the best-in-class, and Sintel’s support has addressed all of our needs. There are more than 70 million potential telecom subscribers throughout Turkey, and we now have a superior offering that will enable us to expand in this marketplace.”

