Wolverine Introduces Its Lightest Safety-Toe Work Shoe Ever

Wolverine, the maker of comfortable, durable work boots since 1883, introduces its lightest safety-toe work shoe to date in the Wolverine Jetstream. Weighing in at 10.7 ounces for the men’s style and 10.5 ounces for the women’s style, the athletic Jetstream work shoe features a lightweight Wolverine CarbonMAX safety toe, a breathable upper and slip resistant outsole for the ultimate combination of comfort and protection.

“The Jetstream’s Wolverine CarbonMAX nanotechnology safety toe is the result of years of scientific research and is so comfortable you’ll forget you’re wearing a safety toe,” said Yahn Lebo, Wolverine product line director. “With the combination of the CarbonMAX safety toe and lightweight yet durable materials, we’re able to set a new standard by offering our customers an extremely lightweight and comfortable work shoe along with the toe protection they require.”

The Jetstream includes many innovations that make it the lightest safety-toe shoe on the market. Wolverine CarbonMAX toe caps are lighter to reduce strain on legs and feet, made with thinner walls to provide more interior room for toes and better fit, and have a strong structure that meets ASTM F2413-11 M I/75 C/75 EH. In addition to Wolverine CarbonMAX, the Jetstream features an athletic upper pattern made with breathable mesh and a slip resistant rubber lug outsole. Wolverine also incorporated a cushioning memory foam footbed, flexible stroble construction and a moisture wicking mesh lining to ensure feet stay dry.

The Wolverine Jetstream is available now on wolverine.com in both men’s and women’s sizes. To celebrate the launch of the Jetstream, Wolverine is hosting a contest for a chance to win a free pair; enter now at http://www.wolverine.com/winJetstream.

