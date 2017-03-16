The Five-Star Acqualina Resort & Spa enhances its family club of specialized offerings and introduces the new Strider Adventure Zone, a thrilling activity for children ages 18 months to 5 years old where they will learn balance and coordination skills while riding a no-pedal Strider Balance Bike. This program is designed for toddlers and their parents to engage in a fun, hands-on activity together while on vacation at the luxury resort.

With Acqualina’s beautiful oceanfront setting, younger guests will be inspired to test ride a Strider Balance Bike on a path lined with race cones and flags fronting the hotel’s white sand beach. Acqualina’s pool and beach attendants will lead the program while children with their parents by their side learn to balance on two wheels, lean through turns and steer while propelling the bike along the fun course.

“By incorporating the use of Strider products and the Strider Adventure Zone, we are creating a unique, engaging and healthy activity for our little guests,” said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO of Acqualina Resort & Spa. “This is a great way for our families to get together and it also builds confidence in children while they create lasting memories at Acqualina.”

The Strider Adventure Zone perfectly complements the resort’s family club and children’s center including the AcquaMarine program, offered for children ages 5 to 12 through a half or full day of educational activities focusing on a variety of marine biology themes. The Teen Scene offers a menu of classes for ages 12 to 16 from arts, dance & hip hop to a make-up tutorial and volleyball clinic while the Learner’s Permit Certification gives teen fitness enthusiasts a 60-minute fitness class by a certified personal trainer.

For more information or reservations, please visit http://www.acqualinaresort.com or call 855.819.3961.

About Strider

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Rapid City, SD, Strider Sports designs efficient, no-pedal balance bikes for children as young as 18 months, as well as for older riders with special needs. Strider’s mission is to simplify a bike to its essence, so proper size, weight, and simplicity combine to eliminate any fear of riding and instill confidence in the rider. Strider No-Pedal Balance Bikes are industry-leading training bikes that help children as young as 18 months learn to ride effectively on two wheels. Strider also manufactures balance bikes for individuals with special needs and for seniors wanting to stay active later in life. The patented Strider Balance Bikes focus on the fundamentals of balancing, leaning, and steering without the distractions and complications of pedals or training wheels. Strider Bikes are now distributed in more than 75 countries worldwide. In 2015, Strider sold its one-millionth bike. To learn more and to find a retailer in your area, visit http://www.StriderBikes.com, like them on Facebook, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram. Strider® is not an affiliate, partner, joint venture, representative, and/or agent of Acqualina Resort and Spa on the Beach®.

About Acqualina Resort & Spa

Acqualina Resort & Spa is a place where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort & Spa features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms and an innovative marine biology-based children’s program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa by ESPA, the first ESPA-branded spa in the United States, provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award.