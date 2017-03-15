Real Surges Past 1,000 Agents Nationwide

Real is there to provide new innovative tools to make my job much easier.

Real, a technology-powered real estate brokerage firm, announced today that it has surpassed 1,000 agents, proving itself a hit with real estate agents drawn to its mobile toolset and transparent business terms. The milestone represents a 350 percent year-over-year gain with agents in hundreds of markets across 20 states and D.C. who have all turned to Real as their broker.

Entrepreneurial professionals like Tuy (Dewey) Luong are joining Real at an increasing pace to help build and sustain successful real estate businesses powered by Real’s technology. “Learning and growing in this business is the key, and Real is there to provide new innovative tools to make my job much easier,” said Luong, a Real agent in Suwanee, Georgia.

Real was started in late 2014 by a group of real estate professionals, technologists and venture capitalists that understood the limitations of the traditional brokerage-agent relationship, with high commission splits, high fees and outmoded methods.

“Our mission is to help agents build and sustain a business for themselves and live the life they want,” said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. “This milestone means we’re doing a good job and agents understand that what we’re doing is right for them.”

Real offers agents all the digital tools, marketing materials, community and support they need through a fast, intuitive app with a straight-forward 85/15 commission split, same-day commission payments, and no fees whatsoever. Examples of tools that agents typically have to pay for that Real provides free of charge include Dotloop transaction management, customer relationship management (CRM), a personal website and a personal mobile app with real-time multiple listing service (MLS) data to share with clients.

“Real makes me more productive. I completed all the paperwork from my last deal in under an hour, and I love the fast commission payment,” said Gabriel Carter, a Real agent in New York, New York. “Real’s software-as-a-service platform is valuable enough to be fee-based, but I like that it’s free and that Real is 100 percent aligned with my growth goals.”

Licensed agents interested in learning more can visit joinreal.com.

###

ABOUT REAL

Real, a technology-powered real estate brokerage firm, was started in late 2014 by a group of real estate professionals, technologists and venture capitalists that understood the limitations of the brokerage-agent relationship. It has become one of the fastest growing technology driven brokerages in the United States by providing agents with all the tools, marketing materials, contracts, platforms, technology, leads, listings, and support they need through a fast, intuitive, technology-driven platform at no charge whatsoever. By marrying industry-leading technology with an agent-centric approach, Real is finding ways to make agent’s lives better. For more information, please visit http://www.joinreal.com.