Morae Legal Corporation, a full-service legal consulting and solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has been named by CIOReview magazine as one of the Top 20 Most Promising Legal Technology Solution Providers in 2017. Each year a panel of experts and the CIOReview editorial board evaluates and selects solution providers that are dynamic disruptors to the industry and at the forefront of providing legal technology solutions that help their clients optimize performance.

“We are delighted to have Morae Legal in our Top 20 list this year for its leadership’s commitment to bringing true innovation and insight into the running of a legal department and delivering legal services,” says Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “Morae Legal is evaluated based on its successful proven track records and groundbreaking performance in reaching clients’ expectations, through a full range of technology-enabled services related to the business of law, which supports sustainable results in corporate law departments and law firms.”

This special edition of CIOReview also contains a profile of Morae Legal highlighting its eDiscovery and information management and governance services. In the profile, Shahzad Bashir, Morae Legal’s President and Chief Executive Officer, discusses the market challenges facing those in the business of law and identifies how Morae Legal’s services can help legal professionals meet them. Issues range from dealing with the increasing mobility and changing demographics of employees to continually evolving information management processes that can be difficult for law departments to implement. Morae Legal addresses these challenges using a holistic yet pragmatic approach that is fully integrated to deliver comprehensive solutions for overall performance improvement. The full profile can be found in the CIOReview Legal Technology edition.

“I founded Morae Legal with a vision to ignite clients’ business performance by being the transformational service provider of a full range of intertwined services that can help our clients maximize their efficiency and optimize operations,” says Bashir. “This recognition is proof that we are delivering on that vision, and we look forward to driving the transformation of how legal departments and law firms operate and shaping the future of the legal industry.”

For more information, please visit http://www.moraelegal.com.

About Morae Legal Corporation

Morae Legal Corporation is comprised of a seasoned team of professionals who help the Office of General Counsel and law firms improve business performance by developing strategy, creating processes, deploying people, leveraging technology and measuring with data in order to deliver results. The company’s core service offerings include management consulting, eLEXir on-demand legal resources and information and discovery management for the legal industry. More information can be found at http://www.moraelegal.com.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising CEOs, CIOs, IT VPs including the CIOReview editorial board finalized the “20 Most Promising Legal Technology Solution Providers 2017” and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.cioreview.com.