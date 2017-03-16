Projetech Receives IBM Beacon Award

IBM announced the winners of its annual IBM Beacon Awards, recognizing Business Partners for their technical excellence and innovative solutions based on IBM products and services. Projetech, Inc. (Cincinnati, Ohio) received finalist designation in the IBM Beacon Award Outstanding Software as a Service Solution category at the IBM PartnerWorld Leadership Conference in Las Vegas on February 15, 2017.

“It is an honor to be selected from among a strong field of IBM business partners,” said Steve Richmond, CEO of Projetech, Inc. “We’re proud to be acknowledged for the innovative solutions, return on investment and value we provide to our customers.”

The IBM Beacon Awards program recognizes IBM Business Partners that are delivering exceptional solutions to drive business value and transform the way clients and industries operate. The 2017 awards recognize achievement across a range of solutions areas — including IBM Watson, Cloud and Analytics — to bring clients into the cognitive era.

Judged on how each solution benefits the customer or ultimate end user, Projetech demonstrated excellence in delivering impressive business value solutions to customers through integration with Maximo software built on IBM SoftLayer data centers.

Projetech provides IBM applications via SoftLayer bundled with its managed services and expertise to provide a secure, reliable, high-performing, complete client experience. Projetech sells directly to end users as well as through its established Business Partner Channels.

About Projetech

Projetech (http://www.projetech.com), headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a privately-held Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of IBM Maximo® asset management software. Projetech is a Gold Business Partner with IBM Software, Inc., and an authorized reseller of IBM Maximo® software and services. Since 1999, Projetech has been providing Maximo as a Service (MaaS), a secure, cost effective cloud computing-based solution.