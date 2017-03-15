MDI Group Appoints Rob Persiano to Chief Sales Officer

Our people and our clients are the cornerstones of our organization, and I am confident that Rob will successfully leverage our company’s strengths while bringing considerable value to our award-winning culture.

MDI Group, a national IT staffing and recruiting firm, today announced the appointment of Rob Persiano to the role of Chief Sales Officer. In this position, Persiano will be leading the strategy and execution for MDI Group’s sales, marketing and development divisions to position the organization for long term growth and success in the highly competitive IT staffing industry.

Persiano comes to MDI Group with over 20 years of leadership experience in IT staffing and recruiting. Most recently, he served as Senior Regional Vice President at Experis, a subsidiary of ManpowerGroup, where he was responsible for regional financial performance, development and training, and execution of strategic focus. Prior to his career in staffing, Persiano received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to join MDI Group,” comments Persiano. “The opportunity to be part of an organization that has been awarded the distinction of Best of Staffing for a third year in a row is truly an honor. My goal in joining this team of talented people is to accelerate revenue and profitability while delivering best in class service to our clients.”

With proven expertise in sales leadership, Persiano will be focused on bringing greater clarity to the strategic direction at MDI, while continuing to foster strong relationships with the organization’s employees, consultants and clients. “With Rob’s addition to our team, MDI is well positioned to move forward and achieve greater levels of success and focus in the IT staffing and services industry,” shares Ella Koscik, CEO and Owner of MDI Group. “Our people and our clients are the cornerstones of our organization, and I am confident that Rob will successfully leverage our company’s strengths while bringing considerable value to our award-winning culture.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, MDI Group has additional locations in Charlotte, NC; Dallas, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Greenville, SC; and Phoenix, AZ.

About MDI Group

MDI Group is a pioneer among IT staffing and recruiting agencies, providing a full range of recruitment services to help in-house resources tackle “what’s next” in terms of emerging technology projects and challenging business objectives since 1988. Services range from contract and contract-to-hire placements to project teams and end-to-end processes that maximize the engagement and management of contract labor. MDI Group has placed more than 10,000 technology consultants with mid-sized to Fortune 500 organizations across the country. For more information, visit http://www.mdigroup.com and follow @MDIGroup.