CirrusOne Named Best-of-the-Best by SPI Research

CirrusOne, a leading quote-to-cash (QTC) consulting firm that maximizes sales efficiency for customers worldwide, has been recognized as one of the top performing professional services organizations in a benchmark survey conducted by independent research firm Service Performance Insight (SPI Research). The consultancy was named 2017 Best-of-the-Best among more than 400 other service organizations after evaluation across five critical service performance dimensions: leadership, client relationships, human capital alignment, service execution, and finance and operations.

“CirrusOne was one of our top 21 firms out of more than 400 organizations who participated in this year’s extensive annual survey that outperformed their peers and the benchmark average with significantly higher profit, larger projects and more satisfied clients,” said Jeanne Urich, managing partner, at SPI Research. “In addition, this elite group of 21 firms achieved year-over-year service revenue growth and increased headcount that far outpaced the other 395 organizations in the benchmark.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition from SPI as it substantiates our unique approach to delivering professional services,” said John Pora, Managing Partner at CirrusOne. “CirrusOne is comprised of the best-of-the-best in the QTC and contract lifecycle management (CLM) industries, enabling us to be subject matter experts and valued partners to our customers. This expertise coupled with a highly innovative approach to consulting creates positive outcomes for our customers and successful engagements for our firm.”

About CirrusOne

CirrusOne is a professional services firm dedicated to the practice of Configure-Price-Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Quote-To-Cash, Billing Management and Customer Success solutions in multiple ecosystems. With offices in San Francisco and Chicago and consultants across the USA, it delivers strategic consulting and systems integration services to companies looking to generate value from a faster quoting process in order to accelerate sales and improve sales margins. For more, please visit http://www.cirrus.one.