ASRC Federal Mission Services (ASMS) has been awarded the Information Management Center Services IV contract supporting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). ASMS will provide direct support to the EPA library network, the National Records Management program and the Consolidated Docket Center. ASMS will also provide web content management and information architecture support. This new single award, five-year contract, has an approximate total value of $250 million.

“The partnership between ASRC Federal’s companies and the EPA dates back to 2000,” said Mark Gray, ASRC Federal president and CEO. “We are proud to have earned numerous opportunities over the past 16 years to partner with the EPA and support its important national mission.”

ASMS employees supporting this contract are located at 20 EPA locations across 19 states and the District of Columbia.

