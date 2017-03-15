“The Exhibit Hall is where everything happens...connecting…eating…networking and doing business!” says Blanche Williams, Assistant Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation.

On Thursday, March 23 – opening day of the 2017 iaedp Symposium -- the Grand Ballroom of the Green Valley Resort in Las Vegas will be transformed into an exclusive iaedp Foundation Exhibit Hall, a one-stop “goldmine” of 65 renowned treatment facilities, organizations, and associations from around the country that serve the needs of those impacted by eating disorders.

The exhibitors are all part of the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp) Foundation’s upcoming annual Symposium, slated for March 23 – 26. Recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorder healthcare treatment providers and professionals, iaedp is preparing for another record-setting event. “The Exhibit Hall is where everything happens...connecting…eating…networking and doing business!” says Blanche Williams, Assistant Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation. “From our breakfast fit for champions to networking receptions complete with amazing bites, the sounds of Las Vegas music legends, and Author’s Corner with book signings, you won’t want to miss a moment inside The Hall.”

“With an increase in eating disorders seen among children, students on college campuses and older women and men, understanding the latest research and continually receiving training is critical for both providers and professionals,” adds Bonnie Harken, the iaedp Foundation’s Managing Director. “Our intention is to provide training to as many professionals as possible in order to build and develop skills and knowledge about eating disorders.”

Exhibit space is still available for purchase. Blanche Williams can be contacted at blanche(at)iaedp(dot)com for more information or register online. Registration information, the 2017 program schedule and specific information about each presentation and all presenters at the 2017 iaedp Symposium can be found at http://www.iaedp.com.

About iaedp:

Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.