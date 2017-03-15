Our clients can benefit tremendously from Aspect’s cloud solutions that are flexible and rapid to deploy.

Aspect and Olygas Technology have entered into a premium partnership with a strategic vision to further expand Aspect’s cloud trade and risk management solution throughout the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa. Olygas Technology is a recognized consultancy in the region, unlocking actionable intelligence and opportunities for clients with local and global assets.

Olisa Udezue, Chief Executive Officer at Olygas Technology says: “Working with Aspect falls in line with our strategic vision to partner with organizations to create unique opportunities and unlock value for our clients. Our clients can benefit tremendously from Aspect’s cloud solutions that are flexible and rapid to deploy.”

Under the agreement, Olygas Technology will sell, deploy, and support Aspect’s flagship product, AspectCTRM, which includes a suite of trade and risk management tools for commodities trading companies. Africa is a key region for Aspect, with more than 55 clients and dozens of users relying on its market data application, AspectDSC and also AspectCTRM.

According to Seetha Bansil, Chief Financial Officer at Aspect, “Olygas Technology is a great match for us. Dubai is one of our fastest growing markets, and we’ve long been the number one choice for trade and risk solutions throughout Africa. It’s a win-win with opportunities for both companies to become stronger.”

About Olygas Technology

Olygas Technology Limited (http://www.olygastechnology.com.ng) is a leading energy, technology and consultancy company engaged in the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa. With partners in 35 countries, Olygas Technology customizes global solutions, towards local challenges, delivering inspiring solutions that make a genuine difference to clients, end-users and society as a whole. Olygas Technology operates in Retail, Transport, Real Estate, Water, Environment & Health, Energy and the Oil & Gas sectors.

About Aspect

Aspect (http://www.aspectenterprise.com) is a leading global provider of multi-commodity trade, risk and operations management applications delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in the cloud. With almost 500 customers in 90 countries, it’s one of the fastest growing providers with rapid deployment, affordable subscriptions, and immediate ROI for all size companies. Solutions include AspectCTRM®, a full-featured commodity trading and risk management enterprise suite for front, middle and back office. It’s available in three editions: Lite, Standard and Enterprise, expanding in functionality according to the needs and budgets of clients. Aspect is the only ETRM/CTRM solutions provider with market data and analytics tools delivered with its trade and risk functions on the same platform. This provides users with a seamless packaged solution beginning with pre-trade pricing analysis and market assessments via AspectDSC. Aspect’s solutions are available on desktop, tablets and mobile devices.

