InsideTrack, the nation’s leading provider of student success coaching services, announced today the launch of a new service called Strong Start Coaching, which supports admitted students in making informed college selection and enrollment decisions, and developing the habits they will need to persist and graduate. InsideTrack’s professional coaches engage students upon admission to help them define their educational goals, select the best fit program, connect to campus resources and develop a plan for completing their studies. They continue working with students through the beginning stages of their college career to develop the time management, self-advocacy and other skills required for long-term success.

Research shows that the majority of college dropouts occur in the first year. This is true for both traditional-aged students and the growing number of working adults returning to college. By engaging students before they start classes, Strong Start Coaching not only increases enrollment yield, but also empowers students to start their education better-prepared and committed to completion.

Penn State World Campus, the nationally recognized online program with the largest network of alumni in the nation, was among the first institutions to provide Strong Start Coaching to all of its incoming students. Coaches support students through one-to-one meetings, text and email exchanges, behavioral nudges, and access to self-guided content through InsideTrack’s uCoach® web and mobile apps.

“A strong start can make all the difference in ensuring students succeed, and that all begins by helping students clarify their goals, develop a plan and take responsibility for their future,” said Renata Engel, interim vice provost for Online Education at Penn State University. “Partnering with InsideTrack enables us to provide timely support to students in a cost-effective way. We’re also using insights gained through the coaching process to optimize our other enrollment and student support operations.”

Since 2001, InsideTrack has provided high-quality coaching to more than 1.5 million prospects, students and alumni across more than 1,600 academic programs nationwide, with a strong track record of improving outcomes and performance. Their adaptive coaching methodology, highly-skilled coaches and robust uCoach technology and analytics platform are proven to increase student success and generate valuable insights that assist institutional leaders in making more data-driven decisions.

The Strong Start Coaching program is one of many solutions InsideTrack offers to assist institutions in effectively supporting students through critical junctures in the student lifecycle.

“Decades of research clearly show how students’ initial success affects their long-term outcomes,” said Pete Wheelan, CEO of InsideTrack. “Our Strong Start Coaching spans that critical period, beginning at admission and extending through the initial terms, when students develop the attitudes, beliefs and skills that will shape their future. We’re proud to be partnering with Penn State World Campus and other leading institutions at the forefront of student support innovation to develop solutions like this.”

InsideTrack and World Campus have been working together since 2010. In 2015, the organizations announced a four-year extension of their partnership and have been working closely together on innovative programs to support the unique blend of working adult, military-connected, international and other learners enrolled in World Campus programs.

