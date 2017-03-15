The Client Success Management team is a natural extension of our growing consultancy practice, as more and more clients seek us out for our business acumen and ability to support their strategic vision

Net@Work, a leading business technology solutions provider, today announced the Client Success Management Team, a new group that will provide clients and clients of its alliance partners with holistic solutions for all their critical business needs. Each client will be assigned a dedicated team member who will proactively coordinate plans for achieving core business outcomes, including: increased sales and profitability, more efficient and lower cost internal and customer-facing operations, and deeper market intelligence via data integration and analytics.

While Net@Work’s account managers offer deep expertise on a single solution, the Client Success Management team brings a “global” perspective in support of all facets of the business, helping them do more. This approach is the first of many steps in delivering a consistent client-focused experience from Net@Work and its sister companies, Docutrend Imaging Solutions, Pixafy, and Swype Integrated Technologies.

“The Client Success Management team is a natural extension of our growing consultancy practice, as more and more clients seek us out for our business acumen and ability to support their strategic vision,” said Alex Solomon, Net@Work’s Co-President. “Clients today are generally looking beyond technology and seeking business partners with the expertise and resources to position them for success with all aspects of their business. Providing them with a ‘white glove’ customer experience is in keeping with our overall realignment around our clients, always making sure their technology solutions are performing optimally as expected and that they can rely on us to help them achieve their most important business goals.”

The Client Success Management team will operate out of Net@Work’s Phoenix office, where they will be managed by Seth Ellertson, VP of Sales and the leader of Net@Work’s Client Care team.

“In today's rapidly changing business and technology landscape it becomes even more critical that we establish frequent and productive communications with our clients,” said Ellertson. “The Client Success Management Team augments the existing Account Manager relationship, and is designed to more proactively solicit client feedback, better understand their business initiatives, coordinate Net@Work resources and assure that they are using the best, most appropriate tools to meet their goals and maximize their profitability.”