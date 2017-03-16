NOC NOC- Who’s There: Kraft Kennedy Opens Doors in Wilton, Connecticut

Kraft Kennedy opens Wilton location It makes a lot of sense for us (and more importantly, for our clients). We are continuing to expand in a way that’s strategic. We always ask ourselves, how can we help our clients better, faster?

The firm has announced that the new office will be operated by its Managed Services practice, which specializes in help desk support, monitoring, incident response, and technology planning. The group provides 24x7 coverage to large and mid-sized firms looking to supplement their IT teams as well as to small firms with no internal IT staff.

“We are very, very pleased to announce that the Wilton location is up and running,” said COO Jude-Travers-Frazier. “It makes a lot of sense for us (and more importantly, for our clients). We are continuing to expand in a way that’s strategic. We always ask ourselves, how can we help our clients better, faster?”

This office opening comes several months after the announcement of a new site in Chicago with a state-of-the-art forensics lab. The Fairfield County area, already home to numerous law firms and technology outfits, is a natural outpost for the IT consulting firm, according to Mr. Travers-Frazier.

Kraft Kennedy spots connectivity and security problems early. Deeply familiar with the legal industry, its Managed Services group knows the pitfalls facing a business with troves of data and clients who require constant availability. Engineers conduct maintenance to ensure consistently high performance while certified experts are on hand to respond effectively to security incidents.

About Kraft Kennedy

Since its inception in 1988, Kraft Kennedy has been a trusted consulting partner to law firms worldwide. Clients range from some of the largest organizations in the world to small boutique firms to corporate legal departments. Kraft Kennedy combines an understanding of the unique manner in which law firms operate, a deep knowledge of technology, and an approach to problem-solving and design that is not limited by the capabilities of a particular vendor or technology.