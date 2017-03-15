CME Outfitters (CMEO) is proud to announce an upcoming live symposium entitled, A Framework for Successful Intrathecal Pain Management: New Insights from the 2017 Polyanalgesic Consensus Conference (PACC) Guidelines, that will be held at an annual national pain meeting on Saturday, March 18th. This symposium, located in the Grand Caribbean Ballroom 6 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida, will not only be available to attendees of the meeting; CME Outfitters will be broadcasting this activity via livestream, ensuring that clinicians from across the United States will be able to participate in the live event.

Intrathecal drug delivery (IDD), was once thought of as a last-resort for chronic pain management, used only once oral high dose opioids failed; however, it has now been established as a cost-effective and efficacious pain management strategy for patients with refractory chronic pain. At the turn of the millennium, an organization known as the Polyanalgesic Consensus Conference (PACC) was founded to provide recommendations and guidance to those physicians utilizing IDD to promote the safest and most effective therapy for their patients. In the years since the forming of PACC, new technology has been introduced, new evidence has emerged, and general experience with intrathecal (IT) therapy has expanded – exposing both deficiencies and opportunities – requiring the PACC guidelines to be updated.

The new-and-improved PACC: Recommendations on Intrathecal Drug Infusion Systems Best Practices and Guidelines were released on January 2, 2017. These updates – the first since 2012 - created both a knowledge and comprehension gap among physicians who manage patients with refractory pain, making education regarding these new guidelines and practices essential for clinicians. In addition to the gaps identified by these updated guidelines, there is controversy surrounding trialing methods and which patients require trialing of IDD, creating a performance and confidence gap among physicians who are currently using or considering using IT therapy. In other activities on IDD offered by CME Outfitters, participating physicians consistently reported a lack of confidence and performance related to dosing and titration of IT therapies in pre-activity surveys and stated an interest in additional education to improve confidence, providing inspiration to CMEO’s educational development team.

These gaps in knowledge, comprehension, and confidence amongst clinicians who treat chronic pain show the critical need and demand for this CMEO symposium – supported by an educational grant from Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Moderator Gladstone C. McDowell II, MD will be joined by Jason E. Pope, MD, DABPM, FIPP to translate the new PACC guidelines to ensure that physicians who manage patients with chronic pain are familiar with updates to the recommendations that reflect best practices and guidelines for IT drug infusion, have the knowledge and skill to determine appropriate candidates and appropriate method for trialing to assess for response and side effects in patients on IT therapy, and are adept at managing dosing and titration of IT medications to achieve optimal results while mitigating risks.

The live-meeting symposium will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 12:15 – 1:15pm EST in the Grand Caribbean Ballroom 6 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida. For those unable to be in attendance, CME Outfitters is offering a live-stream of the symposium, as well as providing an archived version of the live activity on a later date. For more information, or to register for the live-stream, click here.

