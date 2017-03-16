“Outsourced Document Review has been around for over 20 years and finally the legal industry is embracing necessary changes to keep up with data growth, data privacy and cost/risk minimization."

The University of Florida E-Discovery Project, 8th Judicial Circuit Bar Association and ACEDS are excited to host the 5th Annual UF Law E-Discovery Conference on March 30, 2017. This full-day innovative conference focuses on the practical and cutting-edge issues affecting electronic discovery and data analytics. This year will be no exception and guests can attend in person or via livestream. Learn more at http://ufediscoveryconference.com/.

Michael will continue his annual expert panel discussion to be held at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law. The conference will cover various aspects of Electronic Discovery, Information Governance and Data Privacy. Michael will specifically contribute his expert knowledge on "Document Review: How to Achieve Efficiency and Reliability Using Contemporary Review Tools."

Michael disclosed some of his ideas on this topic: “Outsourced Document Review has been around for over 20 years and finally the legal industry is embracing necessary changes to keep up with data growth, data privacy and cost/risk minimization. This panel will detail the evolution of Managed Review, new strategies and future methodologies available now."

In addition to the conference, Mr. Dalewitz will continue his annual day of University of Florida law student employment interviews, where he has hired and educated many talented students, interns and externs, year after year.