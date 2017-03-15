AppRev to Sponsor Past Presidents' Dinner at HFMA Region 5 Dixie Institute

Share Article

AppRev announced today that it will sponsor the Past Presidents’ Dinner at the upcoming Healthcare Financial Management Association Region 5 Dixie Institute.

News Image
"AppRev proudly supports HFMA Region 5."

Temple, Texas (PRWEB)

This year’s Dixie Institute will take place March 21-24, 2017, in Savannah, Georgia. Region 5 is comprised of the Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee chapters of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

The Past Presidents’ Dinner will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2017, the first night of the Dixie Institute. The dinner honors all former chapter presidents with an evening of recognition for their contribution to HFMA.

AppRev is proud to support HFMA Region 5’s efforts to provide the highest quality in education and networking to the healthcare finance arena,” said AppRev President and CEO, Seth Avery. “This is AppRev’s fifth year to sponsor the Past Presidents’ Dinner, and we are honored to continue to take part in this tradition.”

AppRev is a privately held Healthcare Business Intelligence company based in Temple, Texas, providing services and technology to more than 80 hospitals throughout the United States and Bermuda. AppRev delivers results through services and technology that allow hospitals and clinics to improve revenue cycle performance. The company’s solutions are provided via web delivered Service Supported Software™ and include Charge Accuracy, Charge Review, Denials Intelligence, Pricing Analytics, CDM and DSH services. All AppRev solutions employ ongoing measurement of revenue cycle improvements and can be tailored to meet customer-specific requirements.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Tabitha Doss
AppRev
+1 888-864-3661 Ext: 716
Email >
@App_Rev
Follow >
AppRev
since: 01/2012
Like >
Visit website