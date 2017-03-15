"AppRev proudly supports HFMA Region 5."

This year’s Dixie Institute will take place March 21-24, 2017, in Savannah, Georgia. Region 5 is comprised of the Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee chapters of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

The Past Presidents’ Dinner will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2017, the first night of the Dixie Institute. The dinner honors all former chapter presidents with an evening of recognition for their contribution to HFMA.

“AppRev is proud to support HFMA Region 5’s efforts to provide the highest quality in education and networking to the healthcare finance arena,” said AppRev President and CEO, Seth Avery. “This is AppRev’s fifth year to sponsor the Past Presidents’ Dinner, and we are honored to continue to take part in this tradition.”

AppRev is a privately held Healthcare Business Intelligence company based in Temple, Texas, providing services and technology to more than 80 hospitals throughout the United States and Bermuda. AppRev delivers results through services and technology that allow hospitals and clinics to improve revenue cycle performance. The company’s solutions are provided via web delivered Service Supported Software™ and include Charge Accuracy, Charge Review, Denials Intelligence, Pricing Analytics, CDM and DSH services. All AppRev solutions employ ongoing measurement of revenue cycle improvements and can be tailored to meet customer-specific requirements.