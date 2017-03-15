Make life easier and lighter with Sprigs®’ patent pending JakRak™, the ​perfect solution for coat carrying on the go. ​Made for any adventurer, this clever device is great for hikers, city commuters, event goers, travelers and even errand runners. The struggle is real when it comes to traveling with a jacket. Unless it's worn on the plane, that perfect parka usually takes up a good chunk of space as a carry-on item. Stylishly designed and strikingly executed, the JakRak™ doesn’t cut corners when it comes to your comfort and security.

How does the JakRak™ work? Using a set of three secure, custom-made clips, the JakRak™ attaches to the inside of a coat to the neckline and under the arms. Simply remove coat, drop it down off the shoulders and the JakRak™ holds on shoulders comfortably and securely. Mix it up – wear it over both shoulders, one shoulder or cross body. With silicone coating over the teeth of the clip, this sturdy product can hold up to 12 lbs - their sliders even make it easy to adjust for all shapes and sizes.

Functional features of the JakRak™:



Holds heavy and light coats without damaging fabric interior

Attaches to inside coat for out-of-sight wear

Carries all kinds of coats (light jackets, rain coats, blazers) up to 7 lbs ​(the average winter coat weighs only 3 pounds)​

One Size Fits All - The JakRak adjusts to fit all shapes and sizes

It’s easy – wear the JakRak™ over both shoulders like a backpack, over one shoulder, or cross body. Join Sprigs® on ​March 15, 2017 as they launch a new Kickstarter campaign to bring their innovative JakRak™ coat carrier to life.

The Kickstarter campaign (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jakrak/jakrak-carry-your-coat-hands-free) will run from ​3/15/2017 through 4/13/2017, with ​a starting goal of raising $10,000 towards production costs. Backers will receive rewards varying based on the level of commitment to the campaign.

