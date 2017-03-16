Our team is honored to be among the chosen few that will lead the charge in helping the world thrive in the deepest and most humbling fashion possible.

The iPEC Group (iPEC), the foremost authority in coach training, today announced it has been selected to join the march for happiness as the premier Life and Executive Coaching Partner of The World Happiness Summit (WOHASU), a three-day global movement for wellbeing, human development, and social innovation taking place March 17th-19th, 2017 in the heart of Miami.

A 17-year veteran in human potential and performance, with a graduate roster of over 11,000 coaches and Coach Centric™ leaders in 44 countries, the iPEC Group will offer participants a rare glimpse into its Energy Leadership™ methodology and proprietary assessment. Fifty of iPEC’s top ICF-accredited coaches will also be on hand as “tribe facilitators,” elevating the participant experience and contributing to the overall mission of the event.

According to Luis Gallardo, founder of The World Happiness Summit, “The world needs new lenses to understand growth and how humans and societies thrive. iPEC is a leading catalyst for this broad, yet specific philosophy, helping thousands to lean into their highest potential, think openly and expansively, and be at choice. Our team couldn’t think of a better partner to usher forward the coaching component of our collective three-day weekend.”

“After my first meeting with Luis, it became obvious that the World Happiness Summit and its aim to promote a greater understanding of ‘happiness as a choice,’ was a synergistic fit. The bedrock of iPEC is its unwavering commitment to expanding consciousness, and this global movement not only supports this sentiment, but leverages a powerful backbone for awareness and action across the paradigms of social responsibility, compassion, purpose, and personal life satisfaction,” shared Luke Iorio, president of the iPEC Group and editor-in-chief of iPEC’s digital publishing platform, http://www.LiveLeadPlay.com.

“Our team is honored to be among the chosen few that will lead the charge in helping the world thrive in the deepest and most humbling fashion possible.”

Iorio will be among the featured line-up of guest speakers presenting insights on the topic of “Consciously Being Happiness,” and will take the stage on March 17th at 9:00 a.m. He’ll be joined by celebrated thought leaders and positive psychology researchers such as Shawn Achor, Michelle Gielan, Sonja Lyubomirsky, and Tal Ben-Shahar, who created the most popular course in Harvard’s history on “Positive Psychology.”

For more information, please visit The World Happiness Summit’s website at http://www.happinesssummit.world.

About the iPEC Group

The Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPEC) offers the most comprehensive and experiential coach training program in the world and is the originator of the Core Energy Coaching™ process – the most effective leadership framework and change process in use today. Founded in 1999 by Bruce D Schneider, MCC and Ph. D., the Institute graduates Certified Professional Coaches in the specialties of life, career/transition, health and wellness, relationship, business and professional, corporate, and executive coaching.

iPEC’s digital publishing arm, the Live Lead Play network (http://www.LiveLeadPlay.com), reaches thousands of consumers and occupies the lifestyle, coaching, and positive psychology space. For more information, please visit http://www.iPECcoaching.com or call 866.72COACH.

About World Happiness Summit

The World Happiness Summit is a movement dedicated to increasing awareness on happiness as a life choice, as a human right, and as an enabler of human development and social innovation. The world needs new lenses to understand growth and how humans and societies can thrive. World Happiness Summit brings together game-changers and shapers focused on how to improve Gross Global, National, Social, and Personal Happiness.

The summit is the first global gathering of happiness experts to support humanity in reaching higher levels of consciousness. The three-day journey is designed to help participants understand the 6 key elements of wellbeing – Purpose, Social, Financial, Community, Physical, Mindfulness – how each shapes the world and how these pillars factor into achieving happiness. Among the featured speakers are top psychologists Shawn Achor, Sonja Lyubomirsky, and Tal Ben-Shahar, who created the most popular course in Harvard’s history on “Positive Psychology.” Mindfulness leaders include Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of The Art of Living Foundation, and Sri Dharma Mittra, legendary yoga master and creator of the Master Yoga Chart of 908 Postures.

This experiential journey will include daily meditation and yoga classes offered by lululemon. Continued learning will be accessible, post-summit, through the WOHASU Collective app, developed and designed by Global Technology Partners Plasticity Labs. To learn more, visit http://www.happinesssummit.world and follow the movement on social channels using the hashtag #ChooseHappiness.