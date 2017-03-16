Prevent Blindness “Working with our affiliates around the country, the See America program will make a tremendous impact toward protecting the precious gift of sight," said Hugh R. Parry, President and CEO of Prevent Blindness.

Prevent Blindness, the nation’s oldest volunteer eye health and safety group, and Allergan (NYSE: AGN), a global leader in eye care for nearly 70 years, have embarked on a joint effort to promote healthy vision. As part of their recently launched ‘See America’ initiative, Allergan is working with Prevent Blindness to sponsor vision screening events across the country to help provide adults with access to quality vision care. As well as learning about the leading causes of preventable blindness and vision loss, attendees will receive a free Prevent Blindness certified vision screening, referral to professional eye care and financial assistance as needed.

Initial See America events include:



Prevent Blindness Texas- March 22, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the United Way Community Resource Center, 50 Waugh Drive, Houston, TX, 77007

Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate- April 8, from 9 a.m.-noon at the YMCA of Central Ohio, 130 Woodland Avenue, Columbus, OH, 43203

Prevent Blindness North Carolina- May 5, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at the Goldsboro Family YMCA, 1105 Parkway Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534

Prevent Blindness Georgia- May 16, 9 a.m.-noon, at Central Presbyterian Church, 201 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA, 30303

According to the recent Prevent Blindness study, “The Future of Vision, Forecasting the Prevalence and Costs of Vision Problems,” vision loss in the United States is projected to grow by 135 percent from 4.4 million to more than 10 million people by 2050. Along with the increase in the prevalence of vision problems, the total real cost of vision problems is expected to increase by 157 percent from $145 billion in 2014 to $373 billion by 2050.

“We cannot wait any longer to address America’s vision health threats,” said Herm Cukier, Senior Vice President of Eye Care at Allergan, who is leading the See America initiative. “By working together with groups like Prevent Blindness, we can directly impact individuals who are at-risk for vision problems and those who are currently experiencing vision loss. Through education and direct access to vision care, we can fight against preventable blindness and vision impairment.”

See America’s commitment to increasing awareness of diseases that cause preventable blindness extends beyond these initial one day events, as Allergan is providing support for ongoing program initiatives in the communities Prevent Blindness serves.

“Prevent Blindness thanks Allergan for their valued partnership and continued commitment to vision and eye health programs,” said Hugh R. Parry, President and CEO of Prevent Blindness. “Working with our affiliates around the country, the See America program will make a tremendous impact toward protecting the precious gift of sight.”

For more information on See America vision screening events or general eye health, please call Prevent Blindness at (800) 331-2020 or visit http://www.preventblindness.org.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, or to make a contribution to the sight-saving fund, call 1-800-331-2020. Or, visit us on the Web at preventblindness.org or facebook.com/preventblindness.

About See America

Allergan, a global leader in eye care for nearly 70 years, has recently launched See America to fight against preventable blindness and vision impairment in America. See America has set out to make vision health a priority across the U.S., increase awareness of diseases that cause preventable blindness, and bring critical access to vision care to those who need it most. To find out more about See America, visit http://www.SeeAmerica.vision