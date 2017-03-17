MDSi Welcomes New Director of Strategic Accounts

Christine Ferguson- Director of Strategic Accounts I am very excited to join an organization with a core focus on providing innovative solutions that support their client’s requirements to reduce support cost while maximizing existing assets

MDSi (http://www.mdsiinc.com/) announced today that Christine Ferguson has joined the company as Director of Strategic Accounts. Based out of their headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia, she joins the company to further develop MDSi’s growing portfolio of national accounts and business opportunities throughout North America. Christine’s position was established by MDSi to drive expansion of business transformation initiatives and priorities within its large client portfolio.

Christine joins the organization with 30 years of leadership experience within Information Technology, Network, and Business Solution Selling. Her technology areas of expertise include: Data Management, API Management, Big Data, Customer Experience Management, CRM, SaaS, Application Development, Middleware, Telecom Services, and Equipment. Her management experience includes: Program, Project Management, Data Analysts, Professional Services, Pre-sales, and Sales Organizations.

With Christine’s business solution selling success and extensive telecommunication background, she is well prepared to deliver MDSi’s comprehensive asset lifecycle management solution. With MDSi's emphasis on capital and operating expense reduction delivered through MDSi’s proprietary software applications, MDSi provides clients with the knowledge and tools to maximize existing technology investments and optimize their capital budget spend through innovative sourcing solutions.

"As large clients migrate to next generation networks, reducing the cost of supporting of their legacy network is truly top of mind. I am very excited to join an organization with a core focus on providing innovative solutions that support their client’s requirements to reduce support cost while maximizing existing assets,” stated Christine.

Shannon Payne, Vice President of Business Development, commented on Christine’s arrival at MDSi. “We’re very excited to have Christine join the MDSi family. Her background in providing software solutions in the telecommunications industry is an ideal alignment with our cost avoidance strategy helping companies transform to next generation networks.”

In addition to MDSi’s core values and business strategies, Christine was also captivated by other components of the company. “I’m excited to be part of a woman/minority-owned and led technology product and services company,” said Christine. “I share a passion with MDSi owner, Lisa McDonald, in helping women pursue a career and excel in the technology field.”

Christine resides in Cumming, GA with her husband Keith and two sons: Ryan (17) and Connor (14). Christine is an avid sports fan and grew up as a gymnast, diver, softball player, and golfer. She spends most of her free time with her family and loves watching her oldest son play high school and travel baseball. She graduated with honors from Mercer University in Atlanta, GA with a B.A. in Communications.

About MDSi

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, MDSi is Global IT provider of product and services focused on providing innovative solutions that support the entire lifecycle of the product. Their customer base consists of the largest telecom, cable, and data center environments in North America and Europe. For more information visit http://www.mdsiinc.com

