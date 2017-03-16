The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Japan District, has contracted with Woolpert to provide architecture and engineering services in support of military design and planning at various locations in Japan.

This $90 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is for one base year, plus four one-year option years. It is a shared total capacity contract, with 12 awardees.

“We’re honored to continue our design work with the USACE in Japan, whether it be in a joint venture or on our own,” said David Ziegman, Woolpert military market director and senior vice president.

The joint venture of Woolpert and KZF Design, W-KZF JV, was awarded three task orders totaling about $6.95 million to support the design of a $150 million CV-22 complex at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan. In 2015, W-KZF JV was contracted to design a replacement for Kadena Elementary School in Okinawa, Japan, and was tasked to provide full design and construction phase services.

This most recent contract is expected to be used as the Japan Engineer District’s primary design tool to execute the district’s military construction programming, according to the USACE. The contract and the deliverables it provides will serve as the technical foundation for the district’s projected military construction program.

