Somnoware, a leading provider of digital health technology, announces that Philips Respironics, a global leader in the sleep and respiratory markets, has signed an agreement to grant direct access to all CPAP usage data stored in their EncoreAnywhere™ patient management system with consent from the physicians or health system. This data is fully accessible to independent and network practices alike via the new Somnoware care management module. By having access to this data, physicians can use Somnoware to setup their patients with CPAP devices faster and provide them with better long-term care.

When using the Somnoware DME module, the DME company receives an order from the physician to have a patient set up with a CPAP device and sends the setup data to the EncoreAnywhere. Since the portal is used for tracking the orders, the DME manufacturer is able to see if the order has been approved by the physician. If it has not been approved, then they are able to send a reminder to the physician, enabling them to expedite the order. The physician is also able to monitor the progress of the CPAP device order via the care management module—ensuring their patient receives faster treatment.

Once the patient is set up with a CPAP device, the physician is able to monitor their CPAP compliance by using the care management module. By viewing all patients that have received their CPAP device, mask, and other DME devices, the physician can review real-time updates of the patients set up within their system during their selected time allotment. Based off this data, the physician can identify gaps between when the patients receive a prescription for CPAP therapy and when they or if they receive their equipment and onboarding. The physician can then provide at-risk patients of being non-compliant with a consultation about their behavior to improve long-term care management.

“We are thrilled to now have access to the CPAP usage data populated by Respironics’ EncoreAnywhere. Our goal is to use this data to identify at-risk patients as early as possible,” says Subath Kamalasan, CEO of Somnoware. “Physicians that provide a higher level of intervention improve patient CPAP compliance. Our platform arms physicians with critical tools that allow them to effectively monitor and manage adherence.”

As the industry’s leading sleep health management platform, Somnoware is currently used by one in five sleep physicians in the United States. It is available in two versions—Somnoware for Physicians and Somnoware for Sleep Centers. Physicians get instant access to sleep test data, e-signature capability, one-click DME ordering, CPAP compliance data, and the ability to conduct end-to-end patient care management. Sleep centers can automate their complete workflow including scheduling at multiple centers, inventory management, automated reporting, therapy ordering, and AASM accreditation.

To learn more about Somnoware, please contact Raj Misra at media(at)Somnoware(dot)com.

