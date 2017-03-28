Maple Family Centers Renaming Bowling Venues “Maple Lanes”

“We are renaming our centers Maple Lanes because it is who we are and who we have been for three generations,” said John LaSpina, President of Maple Family Centers.

Maple Family Centers, the parent company to a chain of bowling centers across Long Island, Queens and Florida announced it is renaming its venues — which all have various names — to one name Maple Lanes. The company began rolling out its rebranding campaign this month and plans to have all their bowling centers reflect the Maple Lanes name by year end.

“We are renaming our centers Maple Lanes because it is who we are and who we have been for three generations,” said John LaSpina, President of Maple Family Centers. With a history nearing 60 years, Maple Family Centers has five locations known as RVC Lanes in Rockville Centre, NY; Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, NY; Coram Country Lanes in Coram, NY; Jib Lanes in Flushing, NY; and Countryside Lanes in Clearwater, FL.

As of March 1, RVC Lanes became Maple Lanes RVC. The changeover was celebrated with the installment of a new exterior sign depicting the Maple Lanes name. The company’s Florida location is next to make the transformation, becoming Maple Lanes Clearwater. Soon to follow are Farmingdale Lanes being renamed Maple Lanes Farmingdale and Coram Country Lanes becoming Maple Lanes Coram.

Maple Lanes may sound new to customers but the company assures everyone will feel right at home because the same commitment, service, values and family fun greet each patron each day. The name change reinforces the company’s longtime dedication to bring customers the best bowling experience.

“Through the years, we’ve learned so much,” LaSpina said. “It starts with hiring good people who are inherently skilled in caring for the good people who choose to bowl with us. We continue that philosophy by always providing contemporary, clean and most importantly, ‘friendliest’ bowling centers.” These traits have separated Maple Lanes’ bowling centers from others. “My dad taught me to treat our staff and customers as extended family and the business side will take care of itself.”

The family-owned and operated business has been planning this move for quite some time and is elated to return to its roots. “Maple Lanes has been in my family’s heart since September 7, 1960 when I rolled the first ball that opened Maple Lanes in Brooklyn. To us, Maple Lanes is our tradition.” The name Maple Lanes, derived when his mom, Gracie, peered out the car window at a sign that read, Brooklyn Public Library’s Mapleton Branch. “My mother said to my father, Peter LaSpina, ‘we’ll name it Maple Lanes, your initials (“PL”) are in the middle of it and that will be good luck.’”

