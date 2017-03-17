National Poison Prevention Week Is for Pets Too

Ensure you’re creating a safe home for your pets by educating yourself on which food and plants are toxic to pets, locking away poisons and securing other household dangers out of reach.

National Poison Prevention Week, which is observed March 19-25, 2017, emphasizes the importance of being aware of which household items are harmful or poisonous if ingested. This attention should especially be extended to the furry and feathered residents of the home. While adults and even children can be taught what to avoid, this can be a challenge for pets. Ensure you’re creating a safe home for your pets by educating yourself on which food and plants are toxic to pets, locking away poisons and securing other household dangers out of reach.

While most pet owners are aware that human medications and poisons like household cleaners and antifreeze should always be kept far out of pets’ reach, some toxins are far less obvious. Foods like avocados, raisins, grapes, walnuts, macadamia nuts, chocolate, onions and garlic, all of which humans regularly consume, are dangerous for pets. Consumption of these foods can result in vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, tremors, seizures and even death.

As any pet owner who has found their dog treating the trash like a five-star meal knows, our pets can be less discerning than humans when it comes to ingesting objects. Some common ornamental plants like Sago palm, lilies, poinsettia, mistletoe and yew are toxic to pets, and their effects can range from mild gastric irritation to seizures and death. Keep in mind that pets may attempt to ingest other inedible household items like wires, string, clothing and decorations, which can cause dangerous gastrointestinal obstructions.

“Do not discount the possibility of your pet jumping up onto a table or counter to have a snack,” said Christine New, DVM, a Texas Veterinarian Medical Association (TVMA) member who practices at Hillside Veterinary Clinic in Dallas. “Additionally, keep an eye on any purses, backpacks or lunchboxes, especially where kids may leave their belongings on the floor after school.”

There is a wide range of effects toxicity will have on a pet, depending on how long the substance has been in its system and the amount consumed. If you ever suspect that your pet has ingested a toxic food, do not delay in calling the 24-hour ASPCA Poison Control Hotline at 888/426-4435. The staff at this hotline will be able to tell you if the ingested substance is toxic, whether there’s an antidote available and if your pet should be treated by a veterinarian. If your pet is vomiting, staggering, unconscious or experiencing seizures, do not take the time to call the hotline and instead transport your pet to the closest veterinary clinic.

Have a question about pet health or safety when you’re not in your veterinarian’s exam room? TexVetPets.org offers an online pet health resource through veterinarian-written and reviewed articles. For more information on foods that are toxic to your pets, visit https://www.texvetpets.org/article/toxic-foods. To read more about toxic houseplants, visit https://www.texvetpets.org/article/toxic-houseplants. To download a chart of foods that are toxic to pets, visit http://www.texvetpets.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/well-14-new-pet-toxicity-poster.pdf.

