Every year we are blown away by the impact immigrants have on the community, and we can’t wait to see who will be highlighted this year

For the sixth year in a row, the Immigrant Journey Awards (IJA) is ready to spotlight DFW's most influential professional immigrants. Presenting sponsor Scheef & Stone law firm is announcing that nominations are now open and will be accepted until April 28, 2017.

The Immigrant Journey Awards shine a spotlight on immigrant achievements and contributions to North Texas and the nation. The program honors and recognizes the most important contributions from the immigrant community to the civic and economic vitality of North Texas. In years past, candidate nominations have spanned all areas of business, including nonprofits, big corporations, and startups.

“Every year we are blown away by the impact immigrants have on the community, and we can’t wait to see who will be highlighted this year,” said Ann Badmus, Chair of the Immigrant Journey Awards.

IJA nominees never cease to meet the elite expectations within each category. Applicants include entrepreneurs, advocates, civic leaders and individuals who have made substantial professional achievements in their field. Award categories include Immigrant Entrepreneur, Immigrant Professional Excellence, Immigrant Advocate and Immigrant Spirit.

The Immigrant Entrepreneur Award is granted to an individual who has built a highly successful North Texas business, and who sets a great example for other motivated entrepreneurs around the state and nation. Immigrants who have made remarkable strides in a professional field are eligible for the Immigrant Professional Excellence Award, while the Immigrant Spirit Award recognizes an elected official or other civic leader who has contributed substantially to the well being of the entire community or region. Lastly, the Immigrant Advocate Award goes to an individual, organization, business or government entity that has made a powerful and positive impact on the welfare of immigrants via public advocacy.

“I think the awards are timely. There’s a lot of negativity going on, especially with immigration and immigrants,” said Ali Samana, winner of last year’s Entrepreneur Award. “People need to hear these stories. They need to hear that immigrants are lawyers. Immigrants are doctors. Entrepreneurs. They’re not here to harm this country.”

Past honorees have emigrated from India, China, Mexico, Nigeria, Colombia, Sierra Leone, Jamaica, Taiwan, Singapore, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Honduras, and other countries, and have been recognized for their significant achievements in business, education, medicine, athletics, community service, and politics.

The Immigrant Journey Awards will be presented at the annual Gala on Friday, June 16, 2017 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Nominations are now open until April 28, and award finalists will be notified by May 1, 2017 and expected to attend the gala.