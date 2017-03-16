As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, many talk about the luck of the Irish and celebrate all things green. For one family owned company, heading into their 124th year and fifth generation of leadership, they know it’s anything but luck.

In an age where local retailers and local businesses are facing some uncertainties due to national and online competition, Gallagher Uniform has a different story to tell. The company is led by fourth and fifth generation Gallagher’s and continues to grow stronger every year. John Gallagher, president, shares, “We compete with the big, national companies, but we use our size to our advantage. We are able to operate more efficiently, adjust quickly to change, and provide better communication to our customers. And, just as important, the values Gallagher Uniform was built on are preserved from generation to generation.”

Less than one-third of family business survive the transition from first to second generation, another 50% don’t survive the transition from second to third generation.1 Successful family owned businesses, especially those that span generations must be in tune with changing times, business climate and strong succession planning. John Gallagher shares, “We invest in all of our associates and the company. This includes adopting new technology, process improvements, being involved in industry associations and providing continuous training as well. All of this allows us to provide the best possible service and solutions to our customers, keeping them happy and helping us continue to grow year after year.”

Gallagher Uniform will celebrate this milestone by sharing Shamrock Plants with their customers as they have for nearly twenty years. And, in continuing their nod to their Irish heritage, and to honor the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday, they will also celebrate with all associates during lunch on Friday with corned beef sandwiches cooked by the Gallagher’s, Irish songs and more…

To learn more about Gallagher Uniform, their history and their future, visit http://www.GallagherUniform.com

About Gallagher Uniform

Established in 1893, Gallagher Uniform is a family-owned company based in Battle Creek, Michigan that provides specialized and innovative uniform rental, lease and purchase programs, along with mats, towels and facility services to business and industry throughout mid & southwest Michigan and northern Indiana.

