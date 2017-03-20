Xpress Shuttles Xpress Shuttles offers unlimited transportation for groups of 2 to 200 to Stagecoach Music Festival or Coachella Valley Music Festival.

Stagecoach 2017 tickets and shuttle passes are selling out fast. With a lineup including Shania Twain, Dierks Bentley and Kenny Chesney its no wonder why the prime Corral seating has already sold out with only General Admission access left. Stagecoach city bus passes also have limited supply and range, while Xpress Shuttles offers unlimited transportation options for Stagecoach and more.

Stagecoach is California’s biggest country musical festival and takes place over three days, April 28 – 30. It’s grown in popularity each year and is considered the country cousin to the Coachella Valley Music Festival. Additional 2017 Stagecoach headliners include Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, and Wynonna & The Big Noise.

When tickets are no longer available through the official Stagecoach website, the option of purchasing through secondary markets still exists. Ticket prices will likely be double the face value as the festival approaches and may not include shuttle access. Companies like Xpress Shuttles can help fill those gaps in the Stagecoach Music Festival shuttle coverage. This is a great option if you’ve purchased tickets to Stagecoach or Coachella late, or through a third party and still need transportation to the venue.

Also, while the Stagecoach City Bus offers rides to the major hotels in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, a private shuttle can provide services to out of the way hotels and motels. This applies to those staying in an AirBnB, timeshare, or vacation home rental as well.

Xpress Shuttles offers a variety of vans, SUVs, sedans, and shuttles to the Stagecoach Music Festival. Shuttles are available for 2 to 200 passengers; there are absolutely no limits. Xpress Shuttles also offers festival shuttles to the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, April 14-16 and April 21-13. Coachella is one of the largest music festivals in the United States and takes place just before Stagecoach. Xpress Shuttles will be on hand through all Coachella and Stagecoach weekends.

Xpress Shuttles is a family owned and operated transportation company located in Ontario, CA. Started in 2006, Xpress Shuttles now provides airport shuttles, cruise transfers, festival shuttles, and executive transportation throughout all of Southern California.