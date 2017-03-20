Addiction Treatment Center Adds Director of Resident Services

The Sanctuary in Delray Beach, a men’s sober living program in operation since 2005, is pleased to announce the addition of Marilyn Gamel to its staff. Gamel is a certified addiction counselor and will be serving as director of resident services.

Gamel has worked in addiction treatment for more than 25 years. She began her career in behavioral health care working at the Betty Ford Center, charting new territory in gender-specific and customized treatment plans. Gamel has also worked for Crossroads Centre Antigua, The Sanctuary’s parent organization located in the West Indies, for 15 years, providing counseling and overseeing admissions and outreach programs. Gamel joins an experienced staff that includes registered nurse and senior clinical consultant Nancy Steiner.

In November 2016, The Sanctuary sold its seven-bed women’s residence to a local behavioral health care provider, allowing the organization to focus its efforts within its men’s program. The Sanctuary now features three adjoining residences with 15 beds, staffed around the clock for clients’ comfort and safety as they learn to live sober lives. Treatment includes educational groups, community meetings, weekly reviews with staff and random drug testing. Residents participate in daily meditation, monthly outings and sessions with a life skills coach, and they are also provided with gym memberships and transportation to offsite meetings, shopping and activities.

Crossroads Centre Antigua was founded by guitar legend Eric Clapton in 1998. Clapton’s vision was to create a treatment center that offered the highest caliber of care while remaining affordable for those who need it. Crossroads Antigua offers a structured, 12-step-based program that allows clients to experience a whole-person approach to wellness and recovery.

To learn more about Crossroads Centre Antigua, please visit crossroadsantigua.org or call (888) 452-0091. To find out more about The Sanctuary in Delray Beach, visit sanctuarydelraybeach.com or call Marilyn Gamel, Director of Resident Services (561) 843-7399.