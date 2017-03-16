We believe this citation underlines our continued commitment towards adding visible value to our client, as they initiate their digital transformation journey.

Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced today it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the “Niche Players” quadrant of the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America [G00312948] authored by Gartner analysts Daniel Barros, Helen Huntley, and Karen A. Hobert. A complimentary copy of the full report is available from Zensar by visiting https://info.zensar.com/gartnermqws2017.html

The Magic Quadrant “defines managed workplace services (MWS) as a subset of the IT outsourcing (ITO) market. This Magic Quadrant is an evolution of the Magic Quadrant for End-User Outsourcing Services. It reflects significant changes that occurred in the end-user outsourcing (EUO) market in the last three years. Managed workplace services include traditional EUO as well as new digital workplace services to provide cloud-first, automated and integrated support to end users.” *

Commenting on this citation, Sandeep Kishore, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies said, “We are very excited to be recognized in the first publication of the prestigious Gartner Managed Workplace Services Magic Quadrant, NA. We believe this citation underlines our continued commitment towards adding visible value to our client, as they initiate their digital transformation journey. It is our endeavor to partner closely with our customers to enable them to achieve Return on Digital™ for their digital investments. ”

According to Gartner “MWS provides traditional EUO and a wide array of digital workplace capabilities to end users. The main goal of MWS is to provide integrated and ubiquitous workplace services to employees to increase their engagement and productivity while leveraging their digital dexterity to support the organization's digital business strategy.” *

Pinaki Kar, President and Head, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Business, Zensar Technologies said, “Our Managed Workplace Services portfolio is built on automation, orchestration and analytics to deliver efficiencies and optimization to our clients as they implement their digital business strategies. We provide seamless mobile user experience and improved workplace freedom through our unique blend of mobility management, VDI and managed services. We feel the recognition in the Managed Workplace Services Magic Quadrant reflects our clients trust in our capabilities.”

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, 30 January 2017 Daniel Barros, Helen Huntley, and Karen A. Hobert.

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zensar (http://www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by strong track-record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; assertion of commitment to client’s success, Zensar ’s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enable its customers to achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help them surpass challenges around running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

Follow Zensar via:

Zensar Blog: http://www.zensar.com/blogs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zensar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zensar

PR Contacts (Global Headquarters - India):

Lavanya Jayaram

Chief Marketing Officer

Zensar Technologies

+91 9922243544

Aradhana Prabhu

Public Relations

Zensar Technologies

+91-9765999749

PR Contact – (US):

Julie Machnik

Director of Marketing, US

Zensar Technologies

Tel: +508 621 4753

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.