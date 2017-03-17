"The Recovery Celebration Walk is an event created to celebrate life and recovery from addiction. Recovery is possible. Stop The Heroin has taken action to help.

The Recovery Celebration Walk was created by the Schmincke's to celebrate life and recovery from addiction. The walk will begin in front of Boardwalk Hall at Kennedy Plaza where registration begins at 8:00 am and walk commences at 9:00 am. There will be celebratory stories, food, prizes and activities. This is a free event for all. All funds raised through donations will go towards helping men and women in their journey towards full recovery.

Stop The Heroin is a non profit organization founded by Bill and Tammy Schmincke in loving memory of their son, Steven, who courageously lost his battle with a heroin addiction one year ago on Easter Sunday, March 25th, 2016.

This organization is helping to spread awareness and is actively helping put a stop to the nation's heroin epidemic. Stop the Heroin helps both men and women transition from rehab to sober living by funding their first month’s entry fees of which includes the many comforts of home and strong moral support needed for sobriety.

Steven’s Place, a sober living home, dedicated to Steven Schmincke is one of the many homes where Stop The Heroin has helped people begin to regain their life back. In less than one year of being established, Stop the Heroin.org has supported 50 people towards their recovery and help them gain their personal freedom from drugs.

Bill and Tammy Schmincke serve as exemplary citizens and are strong advocates of making critical changes to the laws to help those affected by addiction. They have brought many topics to government officials and raised concerns for the help needed to obtain addiction services, having ambulances carrying narcan, general prevention, and the many issues surrounding addiction. They are raising their two granddaughters, Cassidy and Abigail, who are the children of their late son Steven Schmincke. Pre-Register for the March 25th recovery walk now at StoptheHeroin.org. Donations are always appreciated.