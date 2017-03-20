For me, I’m constantly going over the student’s data usage. I want to see that they are going to educational sites and making sure the district LMS (Learning Management System) is being used.

Kajeet, the industry leader for safe, mobile student Internet connectivity, announces enhancements to the Kajeet Sentinel® platform, setting the stage for an expected increase of student users as educators close the Homework Gap throughout 2017. The patented Sentinel platform enables students to access online educational content, filter out unsafe and irrelevant material, manage data allocations and better understand how students are using the devices outside the classroom, including which educational sites were used by students.

As teachers increasingly rely on technology and Internet resources to achieve success in the classroom, the need to ensure digital equity outside the classroom and close the Homework Gap among all students intensifies. The Kajeet Education Broadband™ solution connects students at home, on the go or on the school bus through two robust nationwide 4G LTE networks in more than 300 districts across 41 states and the District of Columbia.

The significant hardware and software upgrades to the Sentinel platform will allow educators to better manage the filters and provide enhanced reporting on when students are using their data and which sites they are visiting. The Kajeet Sentinel cloud portal analyzes and categorizes millions of new URLs every day to provide customizable filtered Internet access to keep students focused on homework and increase visibility for administrators to enhance student learning. The dashboard feature gives school faculty a one-page customizable summary of how their technology investment is used (or not used) outside the classroom.

“Sentinel is the heart of our operation. Anyone can provide Internet connectivity, but our Sentinel solution makes Kajeet so much ‘more than just Internet.’ The recent advancements in our platform will pave the way for the next generation of the Kajeet solution and help us meet the expected demand for off-campus connectivity as districts realize how critical connectivity outside the classroom is for students’ success,” said Daniel Neal, CEO and founder of Kajeet. “We are excited to partner with so many dedicated educators around the country who are making a commitment to closing the Homework Gap and improving educational outcomes.”

The Troy Area School District in Pennsylvania is one of the hundreds of districts benefiting from the recent upgrade. Now in its second year, the district’s “Everywhere, All the Time Learning” program provides each student in the roll-out year with a school-issued iPad. However, over 50 percent of the Troy students are on free and reduced-cost lunch and Internet access throughout the district can be limited, according to Emily Ostrom Graham, coordinator of Student Academic Programs at Troy Area School District.

To bridge this gap, the district loans students who need Internet access a Kajeet SmartSpot® device—a filtered Wi-Fi hotspot on the Verizon Wireless network connecting students outside the classroom. With the Kajeet Sentinel platform, Troy Area School District filters out content that is inappropriate for children, and continually educates students about how to be safe online through Common Sense Media’s digital citizenship program. “We’re focusing on guiding our students in making smart choices, but not minimizing their content,” Ostrom Graham said.

“For me, I’m constantly going over the student’s data usage,” Ostrom Graham said. “I want to see that they are going to educational sites and making sure the district LMS (Learning Management System) is being used. When we see unusual data usage, we reach out to the parents to let them know we’re monitoring the data and discuss with them about how their students are using the district-issued Internet access at home.”

About Kajeet®

Kajeet, the industry leader for safe, mobile student Internet connectivity, is closing the Homework Gap in school districts across the country. Kajeet provides an affordable mobile broadband solution that connects low-income students to the resources needed to complete homework. The Kajeet SmartSpot® solution, a portable Wi-Fi hotspot, combined with the innovative Sentinel® cloud portal, enables administrators and teachers to provide CIPA-compliant, customizable filtered Internet access that keeps students focused on school work and provides mobile Internet connectivity for education without worry of data abuse. Kajeet products and services, which operates on both the Sprint and Verizon network, are protected by the following issued U.S. patents: 9,237,433; 9,137,389; 9,137,386; 9,125,057; 8,995,952; 8,929,857; 8,918,080; 8,774,755; 8,774,754; 8,755,768; 8,731,517; 8,725,109; 8,712,371; 8,706,079; 8,667,559; 8,644,796; 8,639,216; 8,634,803; 8,634,802; 8,634,801; 8,630,612; 8,611,885; 8,600,348; 8,594,619; 8,588,735; 8,285,249; 8,078,140; 7,945,238; 7,899,438; 7,881,697. Other patents are pending. For more information, please visit us at kajeet.net.