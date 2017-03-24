High mileage drivers generate more emissions and cause more wear-and-tear to our highways so they should pay more towards the upkeep of our roads.

In the lead-up to the introduction of new car tax regulations on April 1st, start-up car insurance firm Just Miles has launched an online petition urging the UK Transport Secretary to reconsider the way Vehicle Excise Duty is calculated and introduce a pay-per-mile system.

Even after the upcoming tax changes, drivers will be charged a fixed amount, regardless of how much they use their car. Just Miles suggests that altering the system to operate on a pay-per-mile basis would not only save many drivers money, but would help tackle traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions, and more effectively raise funds to improve roads and transport infrastructure.

James Blackham, CEO at Just Miles, said:

“High mileage drivers generate more emissions and cause more wear-and-tear to our highways - so they should pay more towards the upkeep of our roads. The current system isn’t just unfair, it’s also inefficient.”

The company has written a blog post on its website explaining the rationale behind moving to a pay-per-mile car tax model, linking to a petition on Change.org that asks the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling MP to consider their alternative plan for car taxation.

While Just Miles points to the potential savings for cash-strapped car owners, they also highlight the positive effect it would have on the roads. Research suggests that pay-per-mile tax might lessen congestion, with over 50% of survey respondents claiming it would make them drive less, which would reduce CO2 and nitrous oxide emissions in the process.

Blackham added:

“We know that over half of the UK’s cars already drive under 8,000 miles a year, and the cost of car ownership is more expensive than ever. It stands to reason that giving road users more control of their car tax bills would not only be good for their wallets, but it would start to curb congestion and cut road pollution as a result. We think this is a good starting point for reforms.”

Just Miles advises that the process of taking car tax payments could be simplified too. For cars over three years old, the DVLA already takes a record of the miles travelled during an annual MOT. The company suggests that car tax could be paid at the same time, based on an accurate bill for the exact distance driven.

Just Miles plans to revolutionise car insurance for people who drive less than the UK average, launching a new kind of pay-per-mile insurance policy later in 2017 with a simple-to-use driving app that will give individuals more control over their costs.

The company is in the process of applying for regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority. Drivers can use the miles calculator on the Just Miles website to check exactly how many miles they drive according to DVLA records, get an estimate of how much a policy could save them and join the waiting list for more information.