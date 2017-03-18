Portable, Wire-Free Rear View Vision System for Boating Industry

Hyndsight's Journey Rear View Vision System Many power boaters use Journey to view skiers or wake boarders in tow. If you are trailering, the monitor can be mounted on your car dashboard for viewing your boat while you’re traveling. And for the boat yard professional, it can be used for dry storage

Portable, Wire-Free Rear View Vision System for Marine Applications

Hyndsight Vision Systems has announced a transformative new rear view camera and monitor system specifically designed for the boating industry. Hyndsight’s Journey is a totally portable, wire-free rear view system that can be mounted within seconds on any type of power or sail boat, providing real-time video as a way to maintain safety on the water. Journey is designed for the harsh boating environment and is rugged, weather resistant and provides a video stream through a direct connection (camera to monitor), offering the boat owner a clear image that can transmit up to one-third of a mile with direct line of sight. With a sun-light readable screen, both the camera and monitor are submersible and buoyant and fit neatly, along with custom mountable accessories, into a rugged carrying case.

One of the revolutionary highlights of Journey is that it can be mounted literally anywhere, with the ability to pair-up to four cameras per monitor. This flexibility and portability offers boat owners the ability to easily move the vision system for multiple applications. It can operate four to five hours before charging is required or can be optionally hard-wired. Three product lines with different lens angles are available, offering additional flexibility and options for use in any environment.

“Journey is the perfect safety accessory for any size boat,” notes Melissa Thompson, CEO of Hyndsight. “You can use Journey to see what’s happening while launching your boat and it’s ideal for backing into a boat slip or trailer with ease and precision, much like the back-up camera for a car. Many power boaters use Journey to view skiers or wake boarders in tow. If you are trailering, the monitor can be mounted on your car dashboard for viewing your boat while you’re traveling. And for the boat yard professional, it can be used for dry storage operations to avoid damaging boats.”

About Hyndsight

Found in 2011, Hyndsight Vision Systems’ corporate offices and distribution center is located in Peterborough, NH. The company has secured world-wide distribution agreements with national and international companies and is carried by 45 retail and wholesale distributors.