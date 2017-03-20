Pantera Global Technology Awarded 2017 Top Products Award

Constructech 2017 Top Products By adding RFI and the Field Communication Mobile App to our core product we are now able to expand our technology from estimating, to operations and to the field during the construction phase.

Pantera Global Technology, a leading provider of cloud-based bid management software was awarded the Constructech 2017 Top Products award for their Integrated Plan Room with RFI.

“Pantera Global Technology’s Integrated Plan Room has evolved into a trusted bid-management solution. The technology enables contractors to improve bid communication, resulting in an increase in bid response,” says Peggy Smedley, Editorial Director, Constructech.

DeWayne Adamson, President/CEO of Pantera Global Technology sees this as additional recognition from industry experts. "We are thrilled to be named the Top Product for Bid Management once again. By adding RFI and the Field Communication Mobile App to our core product we are now able to expand our technology from estimating, to operations and to the field during the construction phase. To have a product that is unique to our industry is truly exciting."

In addition, Pantera recently showcased their Pantera Mobile Application for iOS in addition to Android at the 2017 ConExpo-ConAgg in Las Vegas. Pantera Integrated Plan Room Customers are now able to communicate while in the field, create and accept bids, manage projects, view and mark up project documents at a fraction of the costs of other providers.

By listening to the needs of their customer requests, Pantera has fully integrated their subcontractor qualifications, project leads and document management into their product offering and are working hard to add new modules at a rapid pace.