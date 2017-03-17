Rugged, Industrial Grade 4-Port SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Hub Features Locking Connections and Extended Temperature Operation Designed for the harshest environments

ACCES I/O Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer of small form factor embedded I/O products, is pleased to reveal a new rugged, industrial-strength, 4-port USB 3.1 hub—the USB3-104-HUB. Designed for the harshest environments, this small industrial/military grade hub features extended temperature operation (-40°C to +85°C), locking USB and power connections, and an industrial steel enclosure for shock and vibration mitigation. The OEM version (board only) is PC/104 sized and can easily be installed in new or existing PC/104-based systems as well. The USB3-104-HUB makes it easy to add USB-based I/O to your embedded system or to connect peripherals such as external hard drives, keyboards, GPS, wireless and more. Real-world markets include Industrial Automation, Security, Embedded OEM, Laboratory, Kiosk, Military/Mission Critical, Government, and Transportation/Automotive.

This versatile four port hub can be bus powered or self (externally) powered. You may choose from two power inputs (power jack and terminal block) to provide a full 900mA source at 5V on each of the downstream ports. Additionally, a wide input power option exists to accept from 7VDC to 28VDC. All type A and type B USB connections feature a locking, high retention design that complies with class 1, Div II minimum withdrawal requirements. Over 11 pounds of force (50 Newtons), is required to disconnect a cable from the type A connectors. These connectors have a positive locking tab to quickly differentiate it from standard USB connectors. The Type B connection follows the USB3 Vision standard and features a screw lock USB cable to ensure secure connection to the USB3-104-HUB. Using the locking/latching USB connections on this hub increases reliability in your system and prevents accidental disconnection.

Available accessories include a wide variety of standard USB cables and mounting provisions for quick and easy-to-use, out of the box, connectivity. Mounting provisions include DIN rail and various panel mounting plates. Also, external instrument-grade power supplies are available.

Key features of the USB3-104-HUB include:

Rugged, industrialized, four-port USB 3.1 hub

USB 3.1 Gen 1 with data transfers up to 5Gbps (USB 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Extended temperature (-40°C to +85°C) for industrial/military grade applications

Locking upstream, downstream, and power connectors prevent accidental disconnects

SuperSpeed (5Gbps), Hi-speed (480Mbps), Full-speed (12Mbps), and Low-speed (1.5Mbps) transfers supported

Supports bus-powered and self-powered modes, accessible via DC power input jack or screw terminals

LED for power, and per port RGB LEDs to indicate overcurrent fault, High-Speed, and SuperSpeed

Wide input external power option accepts from 7-28VDC

OEM version (board only) features PC/104 module size and mounting compatibility

Small (4" x 4" x 1"), low profile, steel enclosure

Economy version equipped with standard, instead of locking connectors

Software

No driver installation is required for the USB3-104-HUB. Any USB compliant operating system will automatically install it. It will enumerate as a Generic Hub which uses the USB Hub Class Driver that is built into USB compliant operating systems such as Linux (including macOS) and Windows.

For additional information, readers can view a data sheet and manual for the new USB3-104-HUB by visiting the product webpage at http://www.accesio.com/USB3-104-HUB.

About ACCES I/O Products, Inc.

For over 25 years, ACCES I/O Products, Inc. has supplied an extensive range of analog, digital, serial communication, and isolated I/O boards and solutions. ACCES also offers complete systems, integration services and enclosures with a quick turn-around on custom projects including software. ACCES products are designed for use with Ethernet, PCI Express, PCI Express Mini Card, USB, USB/104, USB/PICO, PC/104, PCI, Ethernet and ISA, as well as distributed, wireless I/O, and computer-on-module (COM) form factors. All hardware comes with a 30-day, no-risk return policy and a three-year warranty. For further information, visit the company’s web site at http://www.accesio.com.