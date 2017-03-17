Onapsis SAP business applications are the next big target for attackers and the current state of SAP cybersecurity is at a very crucial point.

Onapsis, the global experts in SAP and Oracle application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced that its Director of Product Management, Alex Horan, will present at the 2017 SAP GRC Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. This annual conference is an innovative event for organizations using SAP solutions for GRC to analyze risk, optimize controls, detect, and prevent fraud, enhance cybersecurity, and enable compliance.

“SAP business applications are the next big target for attackers and the current state of SAP cybersecurity is at a very crucial point. Recently, SAP released patches for critical vulnerabilities in SAP HANA that would allow an attacker to perform a full system compromise without any type of previous authentication. To help SAP customers develop best practices for addressing these vulnerabilities and other risks, we will be discussing how organizations can align internal security and audit teams to build a fully comprehensive and compliant cybersecurity program for SAP,” said Alex Horan, Director of Product Management, Onapsis.

During the SAP GRC 2017 conference, Onapsis will showcase its latest threat intelligence and strategic recommendations to help organizations better understand how they can proactively protect themselves from cyberattacks targeting their business-critical applications.

Onapsis will present the following sessions at SAP GRC 2017:

Operationalizing an SAP Cybersecurity Program Using a Risk-Based Approach

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:30 A.M. EST – 12:30 P.M. PDT

Where: Trinidad B, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

Speaker: Alex Horan, Director of Product Management, Onapsis

Abstract:

This session provides insight into how to design and operationalize a risk-based, SAP-specific cybersecurity program. Attendees will learn:



Initial steps to take to understand and prioritize SAP cyber risk exposure

Key components of an effective SAP cybersecurity program

How to operationalize an effective SAP cybersecurity program using a phased, risk-based approach

Attendees will also take home a one-page document summarizing key concepts from this session

The CISO Balancing Act of ERP Security

When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 10:15 A.M. EST – 11:15 A.M. PDT

Where: Antigua B, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

Speaker: Alex Horan, Director of Product Management, Onapsis

Abstract:

Compliance with internal audits often escalates a project's priority, forcing Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to put resource-intensive internal audit requests ahead of security-focused initiatives necessary to keep pace with the rapidly-shifting threat landscape. Because of the critical nature of SAP systems, its applications are the target of numerous industry standards and regulatory demands such as PCI, NIST, SoX and beyond. These applications are also increasingly the target of criminal threats from inside and outside the enterprise, often making it difficult for CISOs to balance these competing priorities for their ERP systems. Attend this session to explore:



Best practices for cross-functional leadership

How to employ a risk-based approach for protecting business-critical systems

Methods in which organizations can balance competing priorities for ERP systems

About SAP GRC

GRC 2017, an annual collaboration of SAP and SAPinsider, is a must-attend event for organizations using SAP® solutions for GRC to analyze risk, optimize controls, detect and prevent fraud, enhance cybersecurity, and enable compliance. For more information, please visit http://sapinsiderevents.wispubs.com/2017/Las-Vegas/FIN-GRC/GRC.

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis’ solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cyber-security solution in the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis’ context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs which continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts of the

Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyber-attacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms.

Onapsis has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled “Automated Security Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications,” which describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology powering the Onapsis Security Platform™ and Onapsis X1™ software platforms. This patented technology is recognized industry wide and has gained Onapsis the recognition as a 2015 SINET 16 Innovator.

