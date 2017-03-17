Horizon Goodwill Offers Tips for Saving Money When Filing Your Taxes

Horizon Goodwill Gives Tips for Saving Money when Filing Taxes CEO John McCain said, "Our goal is to remove barriers for people who need some extra guidance and we want to create opportunities for them to retain as much money as possible."

Most people do not like to file their taxes especially when they think they owe money. However, this year Goodwill is doing their part to remove the barriers of filing taxes by giving some tips to reduce taxes. CEO, John McCain says, "Everyone has to file their taxes so to help make the process easier for people, we have come up with some interesting ways to save money in the process. Our goal is to remove barriers for people who need some extra guidance and we want to create opportunities for them to retain as much money as possible."

Many people lose money from simple mistakes on their forms. In order to change this outcome, we recommend heading over to VITA for help. If you make $54,000 or less, you are eligible to go to your nearest Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site where you can meet with a trained VITA volunteer who will prepare your taxes for free. There are plenty of services online that say they are free but they end up costing money once you pay their convenience fees. VITA is safe and uses a knowledgeable volunteer that will guide you through the process and you won’t owe any money at the end.

The second tip is for those over 60 years old, that can take advantage of the Tax Counseling for the Elderly, or TCE Program. The program invites seniors to receive free tax help including assistance navigating pensions and retirement issues. Anyone that falls into this category can log onto AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide Program website to find a TCE site near you.

The third tip is to remember to check to see if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. If you earned around $50,000 or less, you might be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The EITC is a refundable federal tax credit for people who work full or part time but earn low or moderate wages, and can help you earn a tax credit worth up to around $6,269. Earnings and tax credit depend on the level of income and the number of qualifying children.

