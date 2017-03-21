New: LCR Hallcrest E-Commerce Site Now Servicing Canada

Thermometersite offers color change thermometers and temperature indicators as labels, strips or graphics. The site also sells photochromic, thermochromic and liquid crystal inks and coatings.

LCR Hallcrest is pleased to announce that Thermometersite, a division of LCRHallcrest, a family owned pioneer and leader in the field of temperature sensitive, color changing graphic technology, known as Thermographics, now ships into Canada.

LCR Hallcrest Develops, Manufactures and Markets:

A comprehensive range of thermometers and temperature labels that can be found in virtually any industry including process and quality control where:



Digitemp® thermometers are used to monitor room and environmental temperature.

Thermax® irreversible temperature labels are the standard for providing evidence of attained temperature for warranty, quality, and environmental temperature control.

Color changing dyes, pigments and inks which are used to communicate proper usage, storage conditions, and engage audiences with smart designs that increase message awareness.

Liquid Crystal for Science that is used for research and non-destructive testing.

“We are excited to now offer our e-commerce products into Canada. ThermometerSite targets the consumer looking to trial and experiment with color changing thermometers, indicators, labels, inks and science products,” comments Rocky Sapienza, VP of Operations for LCR Hallcrest. “This new e- commerce shipping option will allow us to better serve the Canadian market.”

Contact info(at)hallcrest(dot)com for further information or shop at Thermometersite.

About LCR Hallcrest: The company is the leading international manufacturer of “SMART” color and chemical changing labels, thermometers, pigments and graphics that react to environmental and temperature fluctuations, providing visible evidence of change and measurement with in-house design, development and manufacturing capability.

