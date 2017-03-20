“We believe Expenseline will help the CSI (SyteLine) community improve productivity and compliance and help organizations to better control and even decrease employee expenses.”

The Copley Consulting Group presented Expenseline at the annual SyteLine User Network (SUN) Conference in Orlando, FL on March 13-15, 2017. Expenseline, developed exclusively by The Copley Consulting Group, is designed to manage employee travel and business expenses with seamless integration to the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine)™ solution.

“We were very excited to launch Expenseline at SUN this year,” stated The Copley Consulting Group’s CEO, Robert Lane, “The SUN community is a very engaged group focused on the collaboration of people, processes, and procedures for SyteLine, Infor CloudSuite and Infor Service Management. There is a strong need among users for an expense management solution that tightly integrates to their core ERP solution, and helps small and mid-size manufacturers automate what has historically been a very time-prohibitive process”.

With UX mapping to CSI (SyteLine), users can quickly and easily operate the software via simple and intuitive navigation and dashboard presentations, reducing time spent on training and education. Expenseline also allows for streamlined expense report creation. Expense report posting draws on CSI (SyteLine) employee data, general ledger accounts, project codes and service orders, pulling information as needed and providing a natural functional extension of native financial reporting.

Expenseline users have online access to corporate expense policies and the software supports standard and GSA (General Services Administration) per diem rates, thereby ensuring compliance to policies and allowances. The software is built to support approval procedures for corporate and departmental policies for employee submitted expense reports, and with automated workflow tracks, the status of one’s expense report can be tracked from creation to submission, to reconciliation, and ultimately to payment.

Rich with digitally-relevant features, Expenseline captures and conveniently references employee receipts to expense reports, eliminating the frustrating process of managing and photocopying receipts. In addition, Expenseline includes credit card integration to ensure accuracy in reporting and ease in reconciliation.

“The features in Expenseline were built for ease-of-use and improved workflow outcomes for CSI (SyteLine) users,” Lane expanded. “We believe Expenseline will help the CSI (SyteLine) community improve productivity and compliance and help organizations to better control and even decrease employee expenses.”

About Copley Consulting Group

For over 25 years The Copley Consulting Group has delivered enterprise solution success to hundreds of companies, ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to start-up operations. As a Gold Channel Partner with ERP and Cloud market leader Infor, Copley implements world class solutions in the areas of ERP, CRM, Business Intelligence and Enterprise Asset Management. Offering extensive professional services as an integral component of our solution deployment, Copley provides training, education and technical services melded with a focus on Best Practices.

