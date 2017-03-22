Shawn M. Galloway Safety adds value to the business and, more importantly, the people within.

Shawn M. Galloway, President and COO of ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, will kick off the BLR 2017 Safety Summit on 5 April at the Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol in Austin, TX. In his keynote, titled after the book, “Inside Strategy: Value Creation from Within Your Organization,” Galloway will share how to take the best strategic thinking and focus it inside your organization.

“Safety is not just about cost-reduction, risk-reduction and avoidance. Safety adds value to the business and, more importantly, the people within, but only if efforts are appropriately focused. This understanding requires us to step back periodically and examine whether we are truly delivering value with our safety improvement efforts or making it difficult to be engaged and excited about safety. I’m honored to deliver the keynote this year at this important conference and look forward to sharing what has worked to facilitate the journey to safety excellence for so many great organizations and the people within.”

For more information about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events.

ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY

Shawn Galloway is the President of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety, and coauthor of several bestselling books, including STEPS to Safety Culture Excellence, Forecasting Tomorrow: The Future of Safety Excellence, and Inside Strategy: Value Creation from within Your Organization. He is a columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the safety industry, authoring over 500 podcasts, 200 articles and 100 videos. Shawn’s consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He has received awards for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Engineers Council on Practices & Standards, listed in National Safety Council’s Top 40 Rising Stars, EHS Today Magazine’s 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine’s POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and again in their list, 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.

ABOUT PROACT SAFETY

ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.