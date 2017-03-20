ERT Receives Fifth Consecutive Award for Outstanding Customer Service

“Each of our employees is dedicated to helping our customers identify trial risks before they become problems to avoid costly delays,” said James Corrigan, President and CEO of ERT.

ERT, a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials, today announced it has received Omega Management Group Corporation’s NorthFace ScoreBoard (NFSB) AwardSM for consistent delivery of outstanding customer service throughout 2016. This marks the fifth consecutive year that ERT has been recognized for achieving excellence in customer satisfaction, as rated solely by its customers.

“The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award recognizes organizations who, like ERT, not only offer exemplary customer service, but who also center their existence on a deep commitment to exceeding customer expectations,” said John Alexander Maraganis, president & CEO of Omega. “There is no other award that recognizes such achievement at this high level, so we are pleased to once again congratulate ERT for their ongoing efforts in this regard.”

Omega’s methodology measures customer satisfaction and loyalty levels on a 5-point scale (or equivalent) four times during the year in such categories as technical support, field service, customer service and account management. NFSB Award recipients are companies who, based solely on survey responses from their own customers, achieved a 4.0 or above out of a possible 5.0.

“Each of our employees is dedicated to helping our customers identify trial risks before they become problems to avoid costly delays,” said James Corrigan, President and CEO of ERT. “They are the force behind our best-in-class solutions, services and practices that have supported more than half of all FDA-approved drugs over the past four years. While we are honored that our customers continue to recognize ERT as a trusted partner, we are always looking ahead for new ways to help them mitigate risks and bring life-changing treatments to patients more quickly.”

For more information on ERT, visit ert.com.

About ERT

ERT is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that our customers can move ahead with confidence. With more than 45 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what’s next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company’s EXPERT® technology platform, ERT’s solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement, and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. Over the past four years, more than half of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, Biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions in 9,500+ studies spanning three million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly – and with confidence. For more information, go to ert.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.