Hufcor Reveals New Brand & Logo

Screenshot of new website SHAPING YOUR EXPERIENCE is a phrase with multiple meanings that not only explains what we do, but also our approach to business.

HUFCOR, a global leader in flexible space management and operable partitions, has revealed an updated look for their brand. Launching first in the United States, the new branding will roll out to the company’s international locations in the coming months and aims to better position the company globally as a full-service leader and innovator in the flexible space industry with a focus on customer experience.

Kevin Flanagan, CEO and President of Hufcor says, “Since our company was founded in 1900, we’ve been pioneers in the flexible space industry—shaping what’s possible today in operable partitions and movable glass walls. We’re proud of who we are and the contributions we’ve made to the industry. The rebrand of our company reaffirms our commitment to our architectural and construction partners to help them shape the experience that individuals have within their space.”

From today, Shaping your Experience, will serve as the company’s purpose and tagline. Hufcor’s new tagline aims to not only convey what our products do, but also emphasize our differentiating customer experience.

Mike Kontranowski, Vice President of Marketing explains, “Shaping your Experience is a phrase with multiple meanings that not only explains what we do, but also our approach to business. In developing Hufcor’s new brand messaging we wanted to reinforce that Hufcor is more than just a manufacturer, we’re collaborative consultants that have more, do more and deliver more for our partners worldwide. This aspect of “more” is what shapes our customers’ experience and positions Hufcor as a flexible space partner that can reliably deliver exactly what’s needed.”

REDESIGNED LOGO

The new logo features two shapes coming together—symbolizing both the collaboration between Hufcor and our customers and the way the company’s products divide and bring together adjoining spaces. The new mark evokes strength, innovation and partnership and also introduces a striking new red and grey color palette that replaces Hufcor’s signature blue color.

NEW WEBSITE

A newly designed North American website is where the new brand comes to life. The new website also focuses on customer experience—giving users the ability to customize the navigation and website architecture to suit their needs and preferences. Video, case studies and downloadable specs and drawings are other key aspects of the website which is fully responsive for use across mobile devices. New websites for Hufcor’s international locations will be developed and launched in the coming year.

ABOUT HUFCOR

Hufcor is an American company based in Janesville, Wisconsin. Founded in 1900, Hufcor began as Hough Shade Corporation when founder Azel Hough started the company as a manufacturer of wood slat porch shades. Hough was a pioneer in the industry developing the products, machinery and processes that shaped what the construction industry knows today as operable partitions.

As the world leader in flexible space management, Hufcor designs and manufactures the most installed brand of operable partitions worldwide. Today, Hufcor has global operations with manufacturing facilities located in Janesville, Wisconsin, Australia, China, Germany, and Malaysia. As a result, Hufcor is specified, bid, manufactured, and installed in buildings across industries throughout the world.