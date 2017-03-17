A team of students from Seton Hall University has captured the New York Region CFA Institute Research Challenge crown. Event host New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA) (2016-’17 congratulates team members John Gallagher, Jonathan Glincman, Kathleen McCarthy, Mark Moskwa, Anthony Pescetto, mentor David Dineen, CFA, and faculty advisor Tony Loviscek. As the local society winner, Seton Hall will represent NYSSA at the Americas Regional competition in April, held at the Seattle, WA location.

NYSSA extends its gratitude and appreciation to this year’s sponsors, CFA Institute and Kaplan Schweser, for their tireless support of NYSSA’s initiative to reach out to the next generation of financial professionals. We also thank Factset for providing the competing students with the data necessary to do all required research. NYSSA appreciates the participation of this year’s subject company, Dominion Resources, and specifically Thomas E. Hamlin, CFA, Vice-President-Financial Planning & Investor Relations, for taking the time to make a company presentation to the students.

This year’s competition began in October 2016 with a field of 22 Universities and Colleges, all located within the Tri-State area, represented: Binghamton University, College of Staten Island, Fairfield University, Fordham University, Hofstra University, Iona College, Ithaca College, Marist College, Mercy College, Molloy College, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York University, Pace University, Quinnipiac University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rutgers University, Seton Hall University, St. John's University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Stony Brook University, The College of New Jersey, and The University at Albany.

At the kick-off in October each school was assigned an industry mentor from a pool of NYSSA volunteers. While the students worked on their equity research, NYSSA provided them with educational seminars on best practices for writing an equity research report, how to use the internet for research, and how to make a presentation to a panel of judges. Special thanks to Madhavi Venkatesan, PhD, John Longo, CFA, and NYSSA Toastmasters for taking the lead in these seminars. Included in these seminars was a CFA Institute produced online course on ethical guidelines for finance professionals.

In January 2017, each team presented a written research report which was then graded by a group of NYSSA volunteers. On March 10th, the four teams with the highest combined score—Binghamton University, Fordham University, Marist College and Seton Hall University—which included an oral presentation and a written report, presented their equity research to a group of judges.

NYSSA appreciates all the NYSSA volunteers that mentored, graded and judged in this year’s competition: Allison Poliniak, CFA, Ana Lai, CFA, Andrea Urban, CFA, CAIA, Brian Toth, CFA, Carol McDermott, Charles Gregoro, CFA, Cindy Motz, CFA, Daniel Barile, CFA, CAIA, David Dineen, CFA, Dinesh Sundrani, CFA, Ed Maguire, Eric Fernandez, CFA, Geeta Kapadia, CFA, Gordon Faux, CFA, Greg Dienna, CFA, Henrik Jeppesen, CFA, CAIA, Isaac Tak, CFA, John Cusick, CFA, John Wong, CFA, Juan Bayuelo, Karl Mergenthaler, CFA, CAIA, Ken Lassner, CFA, Leo Schmidt, CFA, Leslie Lammers, CFA, Mark Bhasin, CFA, FRM, CAIA, CMT, Marya Savola, CFA, Matt Epstein, CFA, Mike Kiernan, CFA, Rafay Khalid, CFA, Rahul Pande, CFA, Rick Konrad, CFA, CFP, Rick Seto, CFA, Ruth Fialko, CFA, Salvator Tiano, CFA, Sandy LaBaugh, CFA, Stephen Mulholland, CFA, Suzana Zayed, CFA, Tim Parker, CFA, and Vishal Mishra.

NYSSA continues to look for volunteers to participate in this enriching and rewarding initiative, as part of the University Outreach Program. If you are interested in helping out, please contact Mario Carias at mcarias(at)nyssa(dot)org or at 646 871 3407.