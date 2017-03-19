Unique jewelry and gifts at Victory of Light. "The Victory of Light expo is an exciting mix of entertainment and inspiration-- a great place to recharge and discover something new about yourself.

Three hundred psychics, healers and exhibitors will fill the Sharonville Convention Center on April 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Victory of Light's 25th Anniversary Expo.

Psychic, holistic and paranormal experts from around the country and as far away as England are leading a record 90 seminars, the most ever offered at the bi-annual metaphysical event. Among the prominent presenters are Memphis psychic medium Rhonda Manning, who was university tested with over 90 percent accuracy. Expo tickets, $15 daily/$25 for both days, are available at the door. Parking is free; overflow parking is available across the street and at Princeton High School, just a block away.

"The nearly 6,000 people who attend our expo love the psychic readings, the shopping and the seminars," said Victor Paruta, psychic and VOL founder. "The expo is an exciting mix of entertainment and inspiration-- a great place to recharge and discover something new about yourself. People always leave with smiles on their faces."

Victory of Light started in 1992 as a small psychic fair in a hotel ballroom and grew to become Greater Cincinnati's 13th largest convention based on annual attendance, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The April 8 and 9 expo features some of the country's best psychics available for personal readings; healers using techniques such as Thai massage; foot reflexology and energy healing; and vendors creating a unique shopping experience with crystals, jewelry, art, pottery, essential oils, books, divination tools, herbs and exotic imported clothing. Aura photography and face painting will be available. VOL also offers a full menu of healthful food choices for sale in the convention center ballroom.

Unique and new additions to this expo include:

Rhonda Manning, who started her career as a professional psychotherapist, was skeptical of the paranormal until she discovered her own psychic abilities in her late 30s after a series of profound spiritual visions. She is now one of the country's leading psychic mediums. Her complimentary, one-hour "Speaking to Heaven Gallery" with readings for the audience takes place at noon on Saturday. Rhonda will also be doing personal readings at the expo all weekend.

A "Blessing of the Animals" for attendees' pets will be presented by Tibetan Buddhist Monks at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the outdoor veranda at the Main Entrance. The monks will also present Tibetan Buddhist Healing Ceremonies at 11 a.m. each day.

Cincinnatian Tara Robinson premiers her new book, The Ultimate Risk: Seven Mysteries to Unlock Your Passion and Purpose, at the expo. The book is the result of Robinson winning a writing contest for new authors presented by Hay House Publishing Company. She is also a speaker, life coach, magazine publisher and radio show host.

Sixteen seminars will include public demonstrations of psychic abilities with no-cost psychic readings for the audience, including “Ask a Psychic” with expo founder Victor Paruta at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Thirteen seminars provide attendees with their own psychic experiences through guided meditations and hypnosis sessions for exploring topics such as pre-birth planning, past lives, spiritual healing, channeling and working with angels. All seminars are free with paid admission except 10 two-hour sessions which cost $10 to 20.

Other seminar topics include Dream Interpretation, the Psychic Life of Animals, Native American Spirituality, Astrological Predictions, the Law of Attraction, Meditation, Shadow People, Reading Tarot, Working with Angels and 20 seminars on a wide variety of holistic healing techniques.

Live original music will be performed all weekend by Mark Kenworthy (keyboards); award winning Native American flutist Douglas Blue Feather; local favorite Ron Esposito (crystal and Tibetan bowls meditation concert); Deborah Brubaker (Chakra flutes) and Cindy and Michael Fess (keyboards).

Victor Paruta is a highly sought-after and respected psychic reader and spiritual consultant. He was featured on two episodes of "Beyond Belief" with host George Noory on Gaia TV. Named “Best Psychic” by Cincinnati Magazine for his “mysteriously accurate and compelling readings," Paruta is a regular guest on radio and television and has been featured in dozens of articles and publications. He has also appeared on ABC’s “The View.”

Paruta is also a medium with Paranormal Investigators Network (PIN), a high- level paranormal investigation and research team serving Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. He has produced the Victory of Light Expo in Cincinnati since 1992 to provide the general public with a venue for experiencing and learning about the holistic and psychic arts and sciences.

For more information, call 513-929-0406, email Victor(at)VictoryofLight(dot)com, or visit http://www.VictoryofLight.com or Facebook (Victory of Light Expo).

