Skout's Honor Now Available at Pet Supplies Plus

Skout's Honor Born in Calif. logo "As the stain and odor landscape is experiencing some big changes, PSP is an important partner for a growing brand like ours and reinforces our commitment to pet specialty." - Pete Stirling, COO of Skout's Honor

Skout’s Honor, the award-winning pet specialty brand that offers Better, Faster, Stronger cleaning solutions to everyday pet stain and odor problems, is proud to announce the availability of its products at Pet Supplies Plus stores.

With more than 370 locations in 27 states, Pet Supplies Plus ranks among the leading pet specialty retailers in the US and is known for its wide assortment of high-quality natural foods, hard goods and pet services. Starting this month, Pet Supplies Plus customers will be able to buy the following Skout’s Honor products:

Stain & Odor Remover (MSRP: $14.99, 35oz trigger spray)



All-purpose cleaner and deodorizer, great for everyday cleanup

Extra-strength and non-enzymatic, to quickly eliminate even the most severe stains and odors including blood, feces, urine, vomit, mud, milk, coffee, wine, you-name-it!

Optimized for use on porous and non-porous surfaces

Urine Destroyer (MSRP: $14.99, 35oz trigger spray and $39.99, 1 gallon)



Powerful solution optimized to quickly penetrate deep into carpet padding, unsealed concrete and other porous surfaces to eliminate stubborn urine stains and odors

Carpet cleaner compatible

Odor Eliminator (MSRP: $14.99, 35oz trigger spray)



Targets specific odor molecules and eliminates them on contact

Does not mask or cover odors – it destroys them

Works instantly on airborne or surface odors – including skunk, pet bedding, upholstery, clothing, trash cans, garbage disposals and more!

No expiration date or special handling required

“Pet Supplies Plus is one of the leading retailers in this industry, and it’s an honor to have their business,” said Pete Stirling, COO of Skout’s Honor. “As the stain and odor landscape is experiencing some big changes, PSP is an important partner for a growing brand like ours and reinforces our commitment to pet specialty.”

Skout’s Honor products leverage a proprietary, non-enzyme BioKore™ technology and a rapidly biodegradable molecular deodorizer to provide pet owners with Better, Faster, Stronger cleaning solutions. All of the products are non-toxic, naturally-derived, biodegradable, bio-renewable, cruelty-free and are always safe to use around pets, family and home. Skout’s Honor also donates a day’s worth of food to a shelter animal in need with every product sold through its Skout’s Paw Pledge program.

In addition to the select products that are currently carried by Pet Supplies Plus, the full Skout’s Honor product family includes Stain & Odor Remover (35oz & gallon sizes), Urine Destroyer (35oz & gallon sizes), Odor Eliminator (35oz), Patio Cleaner & Deodorizer (35oz), Litter Box Deodorizer (35oz) and Cat Urine & Odor Destroyer (35oz & gallon sizes). All products are available at pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Australia. For specific retail locations, please visit the store locator.

About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an award-winning company based in Irvine, Calif. that offers BETTER, FASTER, STRONGER cleaning solutions to everyday pet stain and odor problems, including: Stain & Odor Remover, Urine Destroyer, Odor Eliminator, Patio Cleaner & Deodorizer, Litter Box Deodorizer and Cat Urine & Odor Destroyer. Founded by a team of animal lovers and proud pet owners, the company created its “Skout’s Paw Pledge,” and donates a day’s worth of food for a shelter animal in need with every product sold. For more information, please visit SkoutsHonor.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With more than 370 locations in 27 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural foods, hard goods and pet services. Headquartered in Livonia, MI., Pet Supplies Plus was named the Pet Business Magazine 2016 Retailer of the Year and is ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength, growth rate and system size. For more information visit http://www.petsuppliesplus.com.

###